$54M PGA Tour Pro Delivers Unexpected Success That Even Scottie Scheffler Could Not Match

It was a resilient performance at Connecticut from ‘ Captain America’. The 8-time PGA Tour winner trailed Tommy Fleetwood by one stroke heading to the last hole of the signature event. His birdie put pressure on the Brit, who ended up carding an unfortunate bogey.

Fleetwood lost out on a chance to clinch his first-ever PGA Tour title, while Keegan Bradley was in high spirits after moving to 7th in the Official World Golf Rankings. “I felt like I was just too far behind the whole day. I was just chasing, chasing. And then after that bogey on 15, I just—you know—thought, I don’t know, anything can happen around here. But I just had that feeling that I was just too far behind the whole day, but I came in here and made the putts when I needed to,” Bradley recalled after his win in the 2025 Travelers Championship.

Keegan Bradley’s much-awaited victory was not just a celebration on the course. It also proved to be significant off-course as well for the PGA Tour. CBS reported that the last-gasp victory from the Team USA Captain at the TPC River Highlands drew in a whopping 3.519 million viewers. This was 35% higher compared to the viewership that tuned in for Scottie Scheffler‘s victory in 2024 (2.607 million). Keegan Bradley’s 2023 triumph (2.440 million) and Schauffele’s 2022 victory(2.585 million) are also far behind this year’s numbers.

This is also the third most-viewed non-major event behind the RBC Heritage Open won by Justin Thomas (4.362 million) and Rory McIlroy‘s hard-fought playoff victory in the 2025 PLAYERS Championship (3.6 million). The PGA Tour is also seeing an overall jump in viewership this year. The coverage has seen a 13% increase compared to last year and is the most since 2018. Signature events are also being viewed by more fans, hitting a 19% increase compared to last year.

The 2025 Travelers Championship has proved to be more fruitful for Keegan Bradley after the PGA Tour surprised him with a kind gesture.

PGA Tour’s unexpected gesture adds more happiness for Keegan Bradley

The Team USA Captain was part of a wholesome family moment during his post-event celebrations. As part of the celebration, Bradley’s two sons, Logan and Cooper, were given replica trophies by the PGA Tour. The heartwarming gesture from the organization boosted the end-of-the-event celebration, especially for ‘Captain America’.

After posing for a photo with their dad, the kids ran to their mom Jillian to show their new silverware. The proud mom was excited to see the happiness in her boys. So was Bradley, who was beaming from ear to ear. The Team USA Captain will be featuring at the Rocket Classic in Michigan in the coming week, hoping to make it two in two.

