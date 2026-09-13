‘Fight a Few Demons’: Emotional Shane Lowry Opens Up on ‘Difficult’ 2026 Season After Irish Open Win

After months of struggles, Shane Lowry finally broke through, shooting 67-62-65-63 to win the Amgen Irish Open by a record 11 shots at Trump International Golf Links, Doonbeg. It was his seventh DP World Tour title and second Irish Open win. Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann shared second at 12-under 268.

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Lowry carded eight birdies and just one bogey on the par-3 ninth. He led in driving accuracy (92.3%) and putts per GIR (1.5), while ranking second in driving distance (317 yards) and third in putting average (26). The dominant performance capped a difficult 2026 season and carried plenty of emotion for Lowry.

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“This year has been quite difficult on the course for me. I had a few chances to win. To come here this week and do this, come on, I don’t know, I just don’t do things like half-measures. I can’t believe I’m standing here on top of the leaderboard. I said to my caddie, I didn’t know how I was doing. I said to him on 15, after I holed that birdie putt, I said, ‘How are we doing? Or how far ahead are we?’ He said, ‘Far enough.’ So I was happy with that,” the three-time PGA Tour winner said after his win.

Lowry had ended a four-year wait for a professional win. His last victory came at the 2022 BMW PGA Championship, while his Irish Open triumph was a full-circle moment—17 years after winning it as a 22-year-old amateur in 2009.

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“It means a lot. Honestly, I’m speechless. It’s hard to talk. I just can’t believe I’ve just done that and done it the way I’ve done it, as well. You know, I’ve had to fight a few demons off over the past few months on the course when you get yourself into contention. I did take some time away the last few weeks. I worked pretty hard. I got all my team over to Florida, and we worked hard, and this just shows you what hard work can do,” he added.

The 2026 season was a challenging one for Lowry. He made the cut in just 13 of 18 PGA Tour starts and recorded only two top-10 finishes, including a runner-up at the Cognizant Classic.

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Lowry also went winless on the PGA Tour in 2025, but his consistency was far better. He missed just three cuts in 20 starts, with four top-10 finishes and two runner-up results.

Lowry’s struggles extended to the DP World Tour, where he missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open in three starts. His best result was a T3 at the Dubai Invitational, but that came around nine months ago.

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Winning the Amgen Irish Open made it all worthwhile for Lowry. He credited his family’s support, noting that his daughter often asked when he would bring home a trophy. Lowry called the week his most spectacular, even comparing it to his 2019 Open Championship victory.

After his 2019 Open win, Lowry thought nothing could top it. But winning in front of his home crowd made today even more special, with fans supporting him and Rory McIlroy throughout the week and celebrating with him after his victory.

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After a challenging 2026 season, Lowry produced one of the finest performances of his career, winning by 11 strokes in front of his home crowd. The dominant victory made his triumph even more special.