Fighting Health Concerns, John Daly Has a Sincere Message for Golfers Competing at the Open

“Waking up is a win for me.” Honestly, when John Daly says something like that, it hits differently. “I’m like Lazarus — I keep coming back from the dead,” Daly explained earlier this year. His latest comeback follows emergency hand surgery in January 2025. This marked his 16th operation in just four years. The procedure addressed tangled tendons that had been causing severe complications. Despite his health struggles, he didn’t forget to send a message to 156 players, who will be fighting for the Claret Jug this week.

The 59-year-old golf legend posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram Stories: “Good luck to all this week!” This simple yet powerful statement came as players prepare for the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush. Having won the 1995 Open at St. Andrews, Daly holds a special connection with the major. His absence from the field makes this gesture even more meaningful, given his ongoing health battles. However, Daly’s recovery has been gradual but determined.

In May, he described his hand as “about 80 percent” recovered. Nevertheless, he continues to face daily challenges with certain golf shots and putting. His recent performance at the DICK’s Open shows these struggles persist. He finished 5-over par, trailing the winner by 23 strokes.

John Daly of the U.S. on the 12th green during a practice round

Furthermore, his message reflects remarkable selflessness. Instead of dwelling on his absence from golf’s oldest major, Daly chose to encourage others. This gesture demonstrates his enduring connection to the golf community. It shows how his perspective has evolved over the years through various health challenges and personal growth.

This encouraging message perfectly illustrates how Daly has consistently bounced back throughout his career, turning each obstacle into motivation for the next chapter.

John Daly’s Pattern of Remarkable Resilience

Daly’s supportive message continues his well-documented history of extraordinary comebacks throughout his professional career. His health journey began with bladder cancer in 2020. Fortunately, he has remained in remission for four years. His last two screenings showed the tumor to be benign. However, cancer represents just one challenge in his ongoing health management.

He has undergone both knee replacements, with the most recent in late 2022. Moreover, he continues managing type 2 diabetes while playing with knee braces. His overall physical condition currently sits at approximately 80 percent capacity. Surprisingly, each setback has strengthened his resolve rather than weakened it.

“I didn’t think I’d be out here for three decades,” he reflects about his career longevity. This perspective highlights the serious nature of his journey through multiple surgeries and health complications that would have sidelined most players permanently. Nevertheless, Daly remains committed to professional golf when physically possible.

He has confirmed his participation in the Sanford International scheduled for September 2025. This commitment shows his determination to continue competing despite significant physical limitations and ongoing recovery challenges.

Looking ahead, Daly’s message resonates far beyond professional golf circles. His approach shows how encouragement often comes from unexpected sources during challenging times. Sometimes the strongest support comes from those who understand struggle most intimately. Which players at Royal Portrush will draw inspiration from his encouraging words this week?