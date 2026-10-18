“Fighting Some Demons”: Former PGA Tour Pro Reveals Heartbreaking Truth About Late Friend Grayson Murray

More than two years after the death of two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray, his legacy continues to fuel conversations about mental health and addiction in professional golf.

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Through the Grayson Murray Foundation, established to reduce the stigma surrounding mental healthcare and provide resources for people facing mental health and substance-use challenges, his loved ones are working to ensure that others do not have to face similar battles alone. Murray’s close friend and fellow PGA Tour winner Matt Every believes the sport must do more to acknowledge the struggles that can remain hidden behind its competitive exterior.

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Speaking on the Five Clubs podcast with Gary Williams during the second annual Grayson Murray Classic, Every reflected on the difficult moments he witnessed during their friendship. The event brought together Foundation President Jeff Maness, Golf Channel analyst Todd Lewis, PGA Tour Radio’s John Maginnes, and players including Chesson Hadley and Trace Crowe to honor Murray while raising funds and awareness for the foundation.

“There’s no doubt he was fighting some demons,” Every said.

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His words offered a sobering reminder that even when someone appears happy and engaged, they may still be experiencing profound emotional pain.

Grayson Murray’s Struggles Behind His Public Image

Murray’s personality often made him a polarizing figure in professional golf. Early in his career, he built a reputation as an irreverent presence on social media, frequently sharing blunt opinions and engaging with fellow players, fans, and media personalities. His unfiltered approach drew attention in a sport traditionally associated with restraint and decorum, but it also invited criticism.

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For some observers, Murray’s public outbursts and visible frustration became defining features of his personality. Yet those moments offered only a partial picture of the person behind the headlines.

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According to Every, Murray could enjoy ordinary moments with friends—laughing, sharing dinner, having drinks, and spending time with the group. At other times, however, his demeanor could change dramatically, leaving those around him struggling to understand what he was experiencing.

Every’s recollections highlight how difficult it can be to recognize mental health struggles from the outside. A person can experience genuine happiness while continuing to battle depression, anxiety, or addiction. Those realities aren’t mutually exclusive, and a cheerful appearance doesn’t necessarily reflect someone’s internal state.

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Murray had spoken openly about his struggles with clinical depression, severe social anxiety, panic attacks, and alcohol addiction. He also faced the lingering effects of a traumatic brain injury sustained in 2014 and survived a serious motorcycle crash in 2022. Gambling losses, performance pressure, and difficulties with self-esteem and identity added further challenges, particularly when his results failed to meet his expectations.

The demands of professional golf can intensify those pressures. Players are continually judged by their performances, rankings, and public personas, leaving little room for vulnerability in an environment where confidence is often viewed as essential.

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Murray’s experience underscored the danger of reducing a person to controversial remarks or disappointing results without considering the struggles that may exist beyond the course.

Social Media, Addiction, and the Need for Greater Support

Social media became another difficult part of Murray’s life. While his outspoken posts helped establish his public profile, the same platforms exposed him to relentless criticism and negative commentary. Every recalled that Murray recognized the damaging effect the online environment had on him.

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“I know for Grayson, social media was a big issue,” Every said. “I remember him telling me it was the wrong place for him. It’s a cesspool. Not a lot of good comes out of there, if we’re being real.”

Every also recalled that Murray would ask their agent, Kevin, to change his social media password without telling him the new one—an attempt to distance himself from a platform he found difficult to navigate. Every believed Murray deeply wanted to be loved and accepted, which made negative comments especially painful.

“He wanted to be loved big time and accepted by others,” Every said, explaining how quickly criticism or an unexpected setback could affect his friend’s emotional state.

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Every emphasized that there was no single trigger behind those changes. Instead, seemingly minor incidents could sometimes contribute to a much deeper struggle.

Murray publicly acknowledged his battle with alcoholism in July 2021, using Twitter to discuss his recovery while criticizing what he viewed as insufficient support from the PGA Tour. His willingness to speak candidly about addiction and mental health was significant in a sport where personal difficulties are often kept private. He also sought to normalize those conversations and remind others that asking for help is acceptable.

His death brought renewed attention to the importance of accessible mental healthcare, addiction treatment, and meaningful support systems within professional golf. Through its ongoing work, the Grayson Murray Foundation is turning his experiences into an opportunity to help others facing similar challenges.

Ultimately, Murray’s story reminds us that public perception rarely captures the full reality of a person’s life. His controversies and achievements formed only part of his identity. Behind them was someone navigating complex struggles that were not always visible to those around him.

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As Every and Murray’s other loved ones continue to speak out, their message is clear: professional golf must create an environment where players feel safe acknowledging their difficulties and seeking support without fear of judgment.

Preserving Murray’s legacy means looking beyond the headlines, listening with compassion, and ensuring that no one feels they must face their darkest moments alone.