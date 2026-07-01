‘Find That as an Insult’: Bryson DeChambeau Set to Face Harsh Reality as PGA Tour Unveils New Changes

Bryson DeChambeau is one of the biggest stars in the sport. Besides being a major winner, he, along with Jon Rahm, is the face of LIV Golf’s $5 billion experiment. However, that fame and importance could decline sharply if the rebel league fails to exist next year or the year after. The American professional could even face insult if that happens. That’s what the former professional and Talk Birdie To Me podcast host Mark Allen said.

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“Bryson going back to the Challenger Series, playing for 4 million a week, trying to get back onto the Championship. I think he would find that as an insult,” Mark Allen said on Talk Birdie To Me.

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Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has announced that it will no longer fund LIV Golf after the current season. And since then, CEO Scott O’Neil has made several moves, including hiring Ducera Partners, reuniting with Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, and making board changes to attract investment. Bryson DeChambeau has also helped O’Neil in every possible way to keep the league afloat next year. However, LIV Golf’s future is still uncertain.

If the league ceases to exist, things could become much more challenging for Bryson DeChambeau due to the upcoming changes to the PGA Tour schedule. Ahead of the 2026 Travelers Championship, CEO Brian Rolapp announced that the PGA Tour will adopt a two-tier system starting in 2028. There will be a Challenger Series and a Championship Series that introduce a promotion and relegation system.

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While these changes will take effect from 2028, they still don’t change Bryson DeChambeau’s options. For instance, if the rebel league shuts down next year, the 32-year-old will be facing a one-year ban before playing any PGA Tour event. This means that he will anyhow play in 2028 and not before that.

Even if he takes the DP World Tour route like Patrick Reed and finishes in the top 10 in the season-long Race to Dubai, he will still get a PGA Tour card for 2028. The PGA Tour has yet to decide whether the 10 professionals from the DP World Tour will be eligible for the Challenger Series or the Championship Series. This means that his fate would still be uncertain at that point.

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Imago May 15, 2026; Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, USA; Bryson DeChambeau reacts at the 11th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images

There’s a chance the PGA Tour either restarts the Returning Member Program or creates a similar program to allow Bryson DeChambeau and a select few others of greater value to return to the Tour. When Brooks Koepka was reinstated through the Returning Member Program, DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Smith were given the same option but declined. So, the chances of that happening again are also slimmer.

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All in all, Bryson DeChambeau could be playing in the Challenger Series for $4 million purse events to try to make his way into the Championship Series with $20 million purse events. One key question, though, is whether the 2-time major winner will take that insult or not?

When asked about whether he would return to the PGA Tour, the LIV golfer said that it would depend on the players. If the golfers and the PGA Tour want him back there, he would return. He also demanded more freedom to record his own rounds and upload them to social media.

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While the PGA Tour has already made its rules around social media content flexible, player acceptance poses a challenge. Many PGA Tour professionals are opposed to giving defectors a free pass. For instance, eight-time major winner Tom Watson called for a lifetime ban on LIV golfers. But if that’s the case, Bryson DeChambeau already has a backup plan. He has revealed that he is completely fine with bidding farewell to professional golf and becoming a full-time YouTube golfer.

So, whether DeChambeau will be back on the PGA Tour or not will heavily depend on how he feels about the Challenger Series.