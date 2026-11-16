First-Ever Masters Relic From 1934 Fetches an Astonishing $151,203 Nearly 92 Years Later

Nearly 92 years ago, on a spring Sunday in Georgia, a spectator paid $2.20 to walk through the gates of Augusta National Golf Club for the final round of an untested golf tournament. Back in March 1934, nobody standing along those fairways could have guessed that the simple paper admission stub tucked into a coat pocket would survive the decades as a priceless relic of golf history, let alone command a price tag over thirty times the event’s entire prize purse.

ADVERTISEMENT

That exact scenario unfolded when a surviving final-round ticket from the inaugural 1934 Masters Tournament sold for $151,203.60 in Golden Age Auctions’ Fall Premier Auction. Dated Sunday, March 25, 1934, the fragile pass attracted 61 bids from a $500 opening price, appreciating to nearly 69,000 times its original face value. Golden Age touted the piece as the finest-known surviving example of a final-round ticket from the tournament’s debut, when the event was still called the Augusta National Invitation Tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Professional Sports Authenticator graded the 92-year-old paper stub a PSA 4, a mark Golden Age described as “an impossibly high grade” for an admission pass from that era. In the 1930s, golf fans had no reason to preserve daily tickets in protective sleeves or climate-controlled cases.

Once the final putt dropped on Sunday afternoon, virtually every stub was crumpled, discarded, or lost over the ensuing decades. As a result, Golden Age noted that only a scant few tickets from the inaugural tournament have ever surfaced, calling them “far and away the most cherished tickets in the entire golf collecting hobby.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Extreme scarcity is what pushed bidding into six figures. When co-founders Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts launched the tournament during the height of the Great Depression, few people anticipated it would evolve into golf’s most iconic major championship, and the event didn’t even adopt the Masters name until 1939. Tight financial constraints, limited national media attention, and expectations of modest local attendance meant Augusta National printed only a small run of materials.

Aside from a limited batch of 44-page tournament programs, the only surviving artifacts from that first week are a handful of daily tickets and multi-day series badges. While Golden Age previously brokered the private sale of a 1934 Masters Series ticket for $600,000, surviving single-day passes rarely reach the open market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comparing the original 1934 prices with modern auction results underscores just how dramatically the sport’s economics have transformed over nearly a century. Spectators originally paid $2 for Sunday admission plus 20 cents in federal tax, bringing the total ticket cost to $2.20. Nearly 92 years later, that single stub appreciated by roughly 68,728 times its original price.

Even more remarkably, the $151,203.60 hammer price dwarfs the entire 1934 tournament purse of $5,000. Horton Smith captured the inaugural title by one stroke over Craig Wood, claiming a $1,500 winner’s share that represents roughly one percent of what one spectator’s ticket just fetched. Jones, who returned from competitive retirement to play in the event he co-founded, finished ten strokes behind, tying for 13th place.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 1934 pass headlined Golden Age’s Fall Premier Auction, which opened on November 5 and concluded in mid-November 2026, alongside several other high-profile pieces of golf history. A Claret Jug Greg Norman gifted to his caddie following Norman’s 1986 Open Championship victory sold for more than $72,000, while one of Tiger Woods’ signature final-round shirts cleared $77,000. Together, those results confirm that the 1934 Masters ticket was not an isolated spike, but part of a thriving collectibles market where verified provenance, physical condition, and historical significance drive major prices.

Sports memorabilia is often associated with famous signatures, championship trophies, or gear worn during iconic modern victories. Yet this record-setting sale is a powerful reminder that some of the most valuable relics in sports history are the everyday items almost no one thought to save at the time. Because one unknown golf fan tucked a $2.20 Sunday pass away in March 1934 and kept it intact for nearly 92 years, a fragile slip of paper now stands as a six-figure monument to the birth of the Masters.