‘First Time I Felt Alive’: Anthony Kim Still Emotional Over Long-Awaited LIV Golf Victory

DORAL, FL – APRIL 05: Professional Golfer Anthony Kim in action during LIV Golf Miami on April 5, 2024 at Trump National Doral Miami in Doral, FL. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Icon Sportswire GOLF: APR 05 LIV Golf League Miami EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon24040522920

Anthony Kim had one of the brightest starts in professional golf. With 3 PGA Tour wins, Kim attained a career high ranking of 6 back in 2008. Unfortunately, all of his good works started to fade away. Falling prey to drug and alcohol addiction, the 40-year-old disappeared from mainstream golf in 2012. Until the 2026 LIV event in Adelaide, where he felt ‘alive’ once more.

“Thank u again @livgolfleague Adelaide AUSTRALIA 🇦🇺 4 all the ❤️ it was the first time I have felt that alive since I started this journey. The love & support I felt while I hugged my girls @emilybstanley & BELLA on that green is something I will remember 4 ever. Shoutout @4acesgc @dustinjohnsongolf @thomaspietersgolf @tomdetry pumped 2 battle w u fellas. @killengolf thank u 4 gettin my swing in a place where I could perform. @malbon 1% BETTER SOBER iS DOPE 🔥” Kim captioned his recent Instagram post.

The LIV golfer posted a carousel featuring pictures and videos of him practicing in Adelaide. He also shared pictures with his family, including his wife and daughter.

Imago LIV GOLF ADELAIDE, Anthony Kim of 4Aces GC during Round 4 of the LIV Golf Adelaide at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Sunday, February 15, 2026. NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY ADELAIDE SA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xMATTxTURNERx 20260215140198130432

Coming into the tournament, not many people had high hopes for Kim. However, in what was a stellar performance, the 40-year-old secured four consecutive birdies on the back nine. Closing his game with a 9-under-63, the 40-year-old emerged as the champion. What was even more remarkable was the fact that Kim started five shots behind the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm. Coming from behind and clinching the $4 million prize money will boost his morale significantly.

The last time Kim tasted victory was back at the 2010 Houston Open. Surely, much of the credit goes to LIV Golf for bringing him back in 2024 via a wild-card entry. Thankfully, the LIV Golf star prevailed through the qualifying process to stay in the hunt for 2025. Meanwhile, as things look pretty much upbeat, Kim recently had a strong message for those struggling with maintaining sobriety.

Anthony Kim delivers heartfelt message on how loved ones can transform ones life

Back in 2008, Kim became the only under-25 American golfer to win two PGA Tour events in a single year. The only person who achieved the feat before Kim was Tiger Woods! Next up, playing in the Ryder Cup for Team USA, the now 40-year-old emerged as a phenom. Having secured two-and-a-half points from four games, the then 23-year-old played a big part in Europe’s loss at Valhalla.

Imago LIV Golf Singapore Anthony Kim Wild Card on the 15th tee ahead of the 1st round of LIV Golf Singapore presented by Aramco, Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore. 14/03/2025. Picture Steven Flynn / Golffile.ie All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Steven Flynn Singapore Sentosa Golf Club Singapore Singapore Copyright: xStevenxFlynnx *EDI*

Shockingly, Kim did not continue on the elite stage for long. Slowly, as his form began to decline, he admitted to resorting to drugs and alcohol following his Achilles tendon surgery and spinal fusion in 2012. He even confessed to having suicidal thoughts. Thankfully, after a long battle, Kim has been proudly sober for three years now.

Sending his advice to the ones dealing with a similar situation, Kim said, “My advice as someone who wakes up and fights everyday for my sobriety is to find loved ones to lean on, have faith in a higher power & never give up… Ur life is worth fighting 4.”

Kim’s journey is a perfect example of grit and determination. Coming back from cusps of failure, the 40-year-old LIV Golfer is dreaming big again.