As a weekend warrior, getting advice from a professional can often do more for your golf game than spending hours trying to replicate the incredible shots you see on television. Ball-striking, in particular, is an area where even a little guidance can go a long way. After all, hitting the ball consistently well isn’t just about having a powerful swing or perfect technique.

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PGA Tour pros have spent years figuring out what works for them, and some of their simplest adjustments can be just as useful for the regular Joe, looking to improve his handicap on the weekend. From Ryder Cup US team captain Jim Furyk to Will Zalatoris, here are five ball-striking fixes pros use to improve their game.

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Set up a visual cue

Back in November 2022, Golf[dot]com’s Darren Riehl received golf lessons from Jim Furyk in the morning hours at TPC Sawgrass. The 2003 U.S. Open champion gave Riehl an important lesson on direction. When most casual players try to improve their striking on a course with a wide-open space, it’s easy to get distracted by the swing and striking.

However, Furyk feels what’s even more important is in which direction the ball travels. So his fix is to use a string as a visual guide during practice. He sets it up towards a specific target on the range, giving himself a clear reference point for alignment. This allows him to judge each shot based on how closely the ball follows his intended line rather than simply focusing on the quality of contact.

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Adapt to long and short irons

Furyk also spoke about switching between long and short irons. When a player switches from a short to a long iron, there’s a good chance they will change their approach. Suddenly, the long iron makes them feel as if they can’t trust their natural swing. So, they try to generate extra power or lift the ball into the air. This can throw off the rhythm and lead to poor contact.

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So, what’s the fix? Well, repetition. Furyk suggested switching between the short and long iron during practice. A good point to begin is to use the 8-iron before moving to a longer one.

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Ball position matters as much

The final advice from the US Ryder Cup captain is about ball position. One of the biggest reasons amateur golfers struggle with consistent contact is frequently changing their ball position. Even a slight adjustment can affect the angle of attack and determine whether you strike the ball cleanly or catch it thin or heavy.

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The key is to develop a reliable setup for every club. While the ball should gradually move forward in your stance as you transition from shorter to longer irons, the adjustment shouldn’t be excessive. Spend time on the range experimenting with different positions until you find a comfortable setup that allows you to make consistent contact.

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Focus on shifting the weight

This next one comes from Nick Dunlap, and he uses the ball to shift weight correctly. During the Sony Open in January last year, the PGA Tour shared a clip of Dunlap’s drill on the course. The footage showed him placing a golf ball underneath the outer portion of his trail foot.

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This setup encourages players to roll their trail foot inward towards the target as they begin the downswing, helping shift pressure towards the lead side. Many amateurs tend to move their weight towards their toes instead, which can lead to early extension and an incorrect swing path.

By practising this movement, golfers can improve their balance, rotation, and weight distribution at impact, ultimately leading to cleaner and more consistent strikes.

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Slow down

Back in 2021, Will Zalatoris wasn’t even a PGA Tour member. But he had been inside the top 30 of the Official World Golf Ranking and even finished solo second in the 2021 Masters. Safe to say he knew what he was doing. So, his advice for the regular Joe to improve striking is simple: Slow down the swing.

Hitting one ball after another can be a trap, one that can prevent you from focusing on the technique. However, slowing down your swing can help you identify your flaws and make corrections. Zalatoris has followed this drill since he was a child, practicing his partial and full swings at a much slower pace.

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That said, when you are on the range next time, don’t forget to remember this valuable advice from the pros.