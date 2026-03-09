5 Big Names Absent From The Players Champion 2026

The debate around whether the Players Championship deserves to be called golf’s “fifth major” has already been dominating the headlines in recent years. More so because the PGA Tour has been continuing to push the prestige of its flagship event. The strength of the field, their massive purse of $25 million, and the challenge posed by the venue of Sawgrass have already taken the event to a level that indeed remains unmatched. But as almost all the elite names of the tour are ready to tee off for the event, who are the renowned names who would miss the 2026 Players Championship?

Now, amid all of this, the tour has struggled with television viewership and ratings for the Players. And it happened from the year the field missed one name, Tiger Woods. With the absence of the golfing GOAT on the greens and no other names that might have had the capacity to convince fans to tune in to the event, 2024 hit the lowest mark in viewership in the last decade.

Now, as Scottie Scheffler has already made history by defending the title in 2024, and McIlroy has the chance to do so this year, a buzz has been created around the probable names who would be missing from the greens of the TPC Sawgrass this year. And the injury concern around Rory McIlroy has made the matter even more crucial.

On paper, the field appears to support the PGA Tour’s claim. The tournament has already managed to secure one of the deepest lineups for the year. PGA Tour’s flagship event has attracted 47 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Rankings. Yet the absence of several prominent stars once again fuels skepticism around one of the most-awaited events of the golf calendar.

Tiger Woods

It has already been more than 20 months since Woods has not appeared on the greens to compete. Woods last competed in an official PGA Tour event at The Open Championship in July 2024. And unfortunately, he missed the cut at the 2024 Open. While speculations around his comeback to the competitive sphere have long been a matter of discussion, it saw another unprecedented delay after he had to undergo the lumbar disc replacement surgery in his back in October 2025.

Previously, the TPC Sawgrass has seen him lift the Players Championship trophy twice, once in 2001, when he was just 25, and the second time in 2013 after he toppled Jeff Maggert on the leaderboards.

Now, as the Masters Tournament is approaching in less than a month, which he said is “not off the table” for him, doubts about his participation in the event are increasing.

Will Zalatoris

Recently, Zalatoris was forced to withdraw from the 2026 Cognizant Classic after sustaining an injury in his left ankle. While the injury came up unprecedented this season, he has previously struggled with back injuries.

Back in April of 2023, he had to go through a microdiscectomy as he was suffering from issues with two herniated discs. In 2025, too, he underwent another artificial disc replacement surgery in his back. Now, the US golfer would look to recover soon and be back on the courses.

Alongside these names, another name has recently left the golf community extremely concerned after he exited the Arnold Palmer Invitational, after he reportedly tweaked a muscle in his lower back. And now, whether he would be able to pull off before the Players and the Masters remains a question.

Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed has been the latest on the list of the golfers making a return to the PGA Tour. However, unlike Brooks Koepka, Reed will not be able to come back straightaway to the greens. Serving a ban of one year as per the rules, the American golfer will have to wait until August of this year.

At the moment, there are still five months left for him to kickstart his return to the PGA Tour as a non-member. Now, as The Players Championship starts from March 12 to 15 this year, the fans will be missing watching their favorite star play. And it will not be until 2027 that Reed will be walking on the TPC Sawgrass.

But while he waits for his turn patiently, the world number 18 is sharpening his skills playing in the DP World Tour. Playing in the Joburg Open, Reed finished with a T10 ranking.

Billy Horschel

Horschel has been looking to make a strong comeback to the professional realm. Back in 2025, the 38-year-old was struggling with his injury. With no other option left, he decided to undergo a hip surgery. Thankfully, following his return to the circuit at the 2025 BMW Championship, Horschel has been quite impressive.

Playing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, he ended up with a tie for 13th. And while this was quite a good performance considering how challenging the course was, it was not enough to earn him a place at The Players.

Matt Kuchar

The PGA Tour is going through a significant change at the moment. With a reduced field alongside a shrunken schedule, a lot of golfers have been seriously affected. And one among them is Matt Kuchar. Last year, the 47-year-old ended his FedEx Cup at No. 118. As per the new rules, the full cards have been reduced to the top 100 instead of 125.

However, Kuchar did have the option to use a one-time career-money exemption. But he decided against it. And thus, despite him winning the tournament back in 2012, Kuchar will not feature in The Players for the first time since 2007.

Unfortunately, despite his trying to make a comeback, 2026 hasn’t really been kind to him. Playing in the Cognizant Classic, Kuchar missed the cut.