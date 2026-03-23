5 Big Names Absent From the Texas Children’s Houston Open

The PGA Tour has released the field list for the upcoming Texas Children’s Houston Open. With the chance to win 500 FedEx Cup points and dip into the $9.9M prize pool, stars like Scottie Scheffler and the reigning champion, Min Woo Lee, will tee it up at the Memorial Park Golf Course. However, there are a few names that decided to miss the chance to claim the lucrative rewards.

5. Xander Schauffele

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Despite his reputation as a big-event and consistent performer, Xander Schauffele has decided not to compete at Memorial Park. Right now, he’s fresh off a T4 finish at the Valspar Championship, after finishing third at THE PLAYERS Championship. The golf community certainly had high expectations for the 10-time PGA Tour champion.

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The early season was packed for Schauffele. After missing the cut for the Farmers Insurance Open, he made cuts in six appearances and secured a top 10 finish in three of them. And that kind of performance demands rest. After all, he needs all the rest to get ready for the Masters Tournament.

4. Cameron Young

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Cameron Young has been building his reputation on aggressive play. His last appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship ended with a victory, after he missed out on claiming the trophy at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Genesis Invitational.

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However, the final field list didn’t have any mention of Cameron Young, leaving the golf community wondering about the reason. And no, the two-time PGA Tour champion hasn’t really revealed anything regarding his stance for the tournament.

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3. Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Since then, he secured two back-to-back top 10 finishes. However, at THE PLAYERS Championship, the two-time major champion was forced to withdraw.

We saw him bent over with his hands on his lower back soon after he teed it off at the 11th at TPC Sawgrass. He went to a physiotherapist and couldn’t return to THE PLAYERS Championship anymore. He even missed the Valspar Championship.

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“I felt fine in warm-up. Like no signs of back problems. And teed it up on 11, and took one practice swing, and I just knew it was gone,” Morikawa said as he reflected on his condition. “Like I just had the feeling before when it’s happened. And I just, I can’t swing through it. Trust me, I would play if I could. It’s just the worst thing in the world.”

And probably due to his lower back, he’s missing out on the Texas Children’s Houston Open. For now, Morikawa is aiming towards getting healthier, stronger, and fitter.

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2. Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth has often attracted massive crowds in Texas for his roots in Dallas. However, he isn’t participating in the 2026 Texas Children’s Houston Open. If we look at the past events, Spieth usually benefits from a few extra repetitions as he heads into the major championships. It poses a good chance for him to fine-tune his short game. Even last year, he played at the Valero Texas Open before swinging at the Masters Tournament.

But this time, he has taken a different approach. Following a T11 finish at the Valspar Championship, Spieth decided to take a short break. And the reason might actually align with his preparations for Augusta National.

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1. Rory McIlroy

The world number two, Rory McIlroy, is leaving the week before the Masters Tournament empty. “I think the Masters is going to be my next event,” the five-time major champion said, regarding his absence from the 2026 Valspar Championship. But there’s one more factor that’s forcing him to take a break.

Imago Ryder Cup 2025 Rory Mcilroy Team EUROPE during Thursday practice ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup, Bethpage Black Golf Course, Farmingdale, New York, USA. 25/09/2025 Picture: Golffile JJ Tanabe All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile JJ Tanabe Farmingdale Bethpage Balck Golf Course New York USA Copyright: xJJxTanabex *EDI*,

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational, McIlroy had to withdraw just ahead of his third-round tee time because of a lower back issue. It was later revealed that he only experienced muscle spasms. The injury had no link to spinal trouble or damaged muscles. Hence, he came back to TPC Sawgrass, even as he entered late and without practice, and finished T46th at THE PLAYERS Championship.

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For now, Rory McIlroy is keeping all of his focus on the Masters Tournament. He prepared the menu for the Augusta National Club Dinner as the reigning Masters champion.

Nevertheless, we’ll witness an entertaining event at Memorial Park with major players like Wyndham Clark, Shane Lowry, Adam Scott, and Jason Day in the field. To top things off, Scottie Scheffler will also tee it off in his home state, attracting a significant number of audience to the event.