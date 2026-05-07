5 Big Names Missing From Truist Championship 2026

The field at the Truist Championship 2026 looks stacked at first glance. Being a Signature Event, the event features a limited field and a $20 million purse. So, fans expect to see big names at Quail Hollow from May 7 to May 10, 2026. They can find Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Akshay Bhatia, Rickie Fowler, and others competing for the winner’s check of $3.6 million. However, a closer look reveals some strikingly missing names. Many top-ranked golfers are absent from the field for varying reasons, ranging from rest before the PGA Championship to injuries.

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Scottie Scheffler

The World No. 1 has played in 9 events so far this season. Now, he has decided to skip the Truist Championship 2026 and rest before next week’s PGA Championship. This reflects the major-buildup routine he usually follows. Many elites like to skip events right before major championships. For instance, Rory McIlroy decided to skip two Texas-based events before the Masters 2026.

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Scottie Scheffler was in the field at the 2026 Houston Children’s Open but withdrew to welcome his second son, Remy. This time, though, it is a conscious decision to rest before the major. He skipped the event in 2025, too. In fact, he has reportedly never competed in the Truist Championship.

Collin Morikawa

Next on the list is Collin Morikawa. He is not skipping the event out of choice. He was part of the field but withdrew on Monday, May 4, 2026, without giving any public reason, but it is likely due to his back injury.

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Hel had to withdraw from the Players Championship 2026 as well. After the withdrawal, he competed straight at the Masters 2026. While he finished T7, he was clearly struggling physically. He even called the opening round the “toughest round I’ve ever played.” Despite that, he played in the next two Signature Events, the RBC Heritage 2026 and the Cadillac Championship 2026.

Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka is also absent from the Truist Championship 2026. However, his case is different from others. It is less about scheduling and more about the consequences of joining LIV Golf. When he returned to the PGA Tour via the Returning Member Program, he had to forfeit sponsor invites to Signature Events. Instead of waiting this time, he chose to participate in the opposite-field Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 as his PGA Championship tune-up.

Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry is also missing the Truist Championship 2026. This will be the first signature event he will miss this season. While he didn’t give any reason for skipping the event, it could be for rest. So far, he has played 10 events on the PGA Tour. Besides that, he also played two on the DP World Tour at the start of the year. Of the 10 starts he had on the PGA Tour, he made the cut in 7, including two top 10 finishes at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Cognizant Classic.

What makes things more interesting is that he was the runner-up at the Truist Championship 2025, alongside Justin Thomas. He carded rounds of -4, -3, -4, and -3 to finish 14-under par. Both he and Thomas were just two strokes behind the winner, Sepp Straka.

Jake Knapp

Jake Knapp is among the latest withdrawals from the Truist Championship 2026. Like Collin Morikawa, he withdrew because of an injury. The 2024 Mexico Open winner suffered a left thumb sprain ahead of last week’s Cadillac Championship 2026. Thus, he had to withdraw from that one, too, allowing Austin Smotherman to play.

He posted top-11 finishes in 7 of the 9 starts he has made so far this season. This includes a solo 11th-place finish at the Masters 2026. His best finish so far this season was T5 at the Farmers Insurance Open.

These absences highlight how rest, injuries, and eligibility rules are quietly shaping who tees it up even at the PGA Tour’s biggest stops. Despite the star power still on display, the missing names would shape the field strength at the Truist Championship 2026.