5 Biggest Names Absent from Hero World Challenge 2025 Field

The invitation-only nature of the Hero World Challenge makes every absence sting a little harder—especially when the missing names include major champions and Ryder Cup stars. The 2025 edition features one of the strongest 20-man fields in golf, with 19 players inside the OWGR top 40. Yet five marquee names won’t be walking the fairways at Albany Golf Club from December 4-7.

Tiger Woods

The tournament host, Tiger Woods, won’t be teeing it up for the second year in a row. Woods withdrew as he continues recovering from his seventh back surgery. A lumbar disc replacement at the L4/L5 level took place on October 10, 2025, at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

This marks a significant shift for the five-time Hero World Challenge winner. His absence inside the ropes leaves a void in both star power and emotional weight. Woods built this tournament from the ground up in 2000, and his competitive presence has always been the primary storyline.

The 15-time major champion will likely appear on the grounds to present the trophy. However, his second straight competitive absence confirms the ongoing challenges facing his return to tournament golf.

Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay withdrew from the field despite being initially committed. Alex Noren replaced him in the final roster. The world No. 22 player cited no specific reason for his withdrawal, though the decision fits a broader pattern. His Hero World Challenge record tells the story of unfulfilled potential. He finished T5 in his 2018 debut with a strong -13 performance. Then came a disastrous 17th-place finish in 2019, where he finished at even par. Last year brought an 11th-place finish at -7.

The withdrawal suggests strategic rest after an exhausting season. Cantlay made the cut in 18 of 19 events during 2025 and recorded four top-five finishes. Yet he failed to win, and the OWGR system disproportionately rewards winners. His ranking dropped from a career-high world No. 3 to his current position.

For a player of his caliber, the travel and effort required for a mid-pack finish at an unofficial event simply didn’t outweigh the benefits of recovery before the 2026 season.

Xander Schauffele

The world No. 3 player also withdrew after initial commitment. Andrew Novak took his spot. Xander Schauffele‘s absence removes the primary challenger to Scottie Scheffler‘s dominance at Albany. This decision carries extra weight given Schauffele’s transformation in 2024. He won both the PGA Championship at Valhalla (-21) and The Open Championship at Royal Troon (-9). Those victories elevated him from perennial contender to major champion status.

His Albany track record demonstrates consistent competence. He posted back-to-back fourth-place finishes in 2022 and 2023. Before that, he managed T8 finishes in 2018 and 2019, plus a T12 in 2021.

Schauffele chose rest after his historic two-major season. The withdrawal suggests he has nothing left to prove in 2025. For a player with such massive point totals, skipping year-end events carries no ranking risk.

Rory McIlroy

The world No. 2 player chose the Australian Open over the Bahamas. Rory McIlroy committed to playing at Royal Melbourne and Kingston Heath from December 4-7—the same dates as the Hero World Challenge. His decision speaks to his commitment to the global game. The Australian Open offers the prestigious Stonehaven Cup and represents one of golf’s historic national championships. McIlroy won the event in 2013 at Royal Sydney, and that victory launched his dominant 2014 season.

“I’m proud to be committing to the Australian Open for the next two years, especially with it being played on the world-class Melbourne Sandbelt, somewhere I’ve always wanted to play professionally.” Confirmed Rory McIlroy.

His history at the Hero World Challenge explains part of the decision. He finished 18th in 2019, another 18th in 2021 (-6), and eighth in 2022. Albany has never been his happy hunting ground. Meanwhile, the Melbourne Sandbelt courses perfectly suit his creative ball-striking.

The Australian Open gains a massive star. The Hero World Challenge loses one of golf’s biggest needle-movers. This scheduling conflict splits the global audience between two compelling storylines.

Viktor Hovland

The Norwegians chose Africa over the Caribbean. Viktor Hovland committed to the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City, South Africa—also scheduled for December 4-7. This absence hurts differently. Hovland owns Albany like few others. He won back-to-back titles in 2021 (-18) and 2022 (-16), both times defeating Scottie Scheffler. His aggressive style fits the course perfectly.

Yet he opted for the Nedbank Golf Challenge, known as “Africa’s Major.” The DP World Tour event offers world ranking points and early-season momentum for 2026. Hovland’s choice highlights the competition the Hero World Challenge faces from the European tour’s closing stretch.

Losing a two-time defending champion stings. But Hovland’s decision reveals the fragmented nature of today’s golf calendar. The stars no longer gather in one location for the year’s final act.