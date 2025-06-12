5 Biggest Names Absent From the Meijer LPGA Classic 2025 Field Revealed

With the 2025 LPGA season in full swing, all eyes now turn to the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, teeing off from June 12–15 at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Michigan. Known for its spirited crowds, charitable cause, and classic parkland setup, this fan-favorite event has built a rich legacy since its inception in 2014. This year’s edition offers a $3 million purse and will see 144 of the world’s best golfers vie for glory across four days of competition.

The defending champion, Lilia Vu, returns to Michigan looking to repeat her stunning 2024 victory. She’ll be joined by fellow stars like Lexi Thompson, Leona Maguire, and two-time winner Brooke Henderson, ensuring a competitive field. However, some of the LPGA’s biggest names will be notably absent from the tee sheet this year. Whether due to scheduling strategy, injury recovery, or tour commitments, these stars’ absence is turning heads. Here’s a closer look at 5 of such surprising omissions.

Nelly Korda

World No. 1 Nelly Korda’s absence is perhaps the most talked-about withdrawal from the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic. The American star has had a turbulent season, marked by a slow return from late-2024 knee surgery. Although she made her comeback earlier this year at the Chevron Championship, followed by an appearance at the Mizuho Americas Open, Korda has yet to claim a win in 2025.

With majors looming—specifically the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship just one week after Meijer—it’s no surprise she chose to skip this event. Korda has historically been selective with her schedule and has stated in past interviews that she prefers rest before majors. This move follows the same strategy. Her Meijer absence appears to be a case of prioritizing health and long-term goals over a single title. Korda has played this event in the past, most notably winning in 2021 with a record-breaking 25-under-par performance, making her absence in 2025 all the more notable.

Lydia Ko

Former World No. 1 and two-time major champion Lydia Ko has had a quietly strong 2025, most memorably capturing the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore earlier this March. That win marked her first LPGA title in nearly nine months, signaling a return to top form. However, Ko, currently ranked inside the world’s top five, is not in the field at Meijer this year.

While she hasn’t given an official reason, it appears to be a calculated decision to rest ahead of the majors. Ko has been known to manage her schedule carefully, often opting out of events to ensure she peaks during the biggest tournaments. Although she has not won the Meijer LPGA Classic in her career, Ko has consistently contended at Blythefield and remains a fan favorite. Her absence, while understandable, leaves a notable void in the lineup.

Rose Zhang

Since her sensational pro debut in 2023, Rose Zhang has been one of the LPGA’s brightest rising stars. But 2025 has been anything but smooth sailing for the Stanford phenom. After missing the Chevron Championship due to a nagging neck injury, Zhang returned at the Mizuho Americas Open in May but failed to make the cut.

Her limited schedule in 2025 has been shaped largely by that injury and ongoing physical recovery. She’s taken time off over the past month to rehab and regain form. As such, her absence from Meijer is not entirely surprising, but still disappointing for fans hoping to see her bounce back on familiar U.S. soil. Zhang has yet to record a win this season, but expectations remain high once she’s back to full strength.

Charley Hull

British standout Charley Hull has largely shifted her focus away from the LPGA Tour, opting to compete more frequently in LIV Golf’s women’s series. Her only notable LPGA appearance this year came at the U.S. Women’s Open, where she posted a solid T12 finish.

Hull’s decision to skip the Meijer LPGA Classic aligns with her recent trend of limiting LPGA starts. There hasn’t been any formal explanation, but with her growing commitments to LIV and limited LPGA presence, it’s clear her priorities have shifted in 2025. Hull remains a fan favorite for her aggressive style and quick pace, and her absence will be felt, especially with the event missing several other big names.

Ruoning Yin

The 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Champion has had a quietly strong 2025. Ruoning Yin turned heads with a T4 finish at the U.S. Women’s Open and a T15 at Mizuho, proving she’s still a serious contender on tour. Despite that form, she will not tee it up at Blythefield this year.

Yin’s absence seems to be a scheduling decision, likely made to conserve energy for the KPMG PGA Championship the following week. With no conflicting obligations outside the LPGA Tour, this break appears to be a calculated rest stop. Though Yin has never won at Meijer, her top-tier ball striking and major pedigree made her a potential frontrunner. Her absence removes one more powerful presence from the leaderboard.

The 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic still boasts a strong field, but the withdrawal of five of the game’s most prominent names has not gone unnoticed. With players like Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, and Ruoning Yin aiming for peak performance at the majors, and others like Rose Zhang working through physical hurdles, their Meijer absences underscore just how critical schedule management has become on the modern LPGA Tour. Other notable absentees include Mirim Lee, Kim Sei-young, and Ina Yoon.

For fans and organizers alike, the hope is that these stars return to full form—and full schedules—soon. But for now, the door is wide open at Blythefield, and a new champion may well emerge in their absence.