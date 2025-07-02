5 Biggest Names Who Will Miss The Open 2025 After Brutal Final Qualifying

The Open Championship represents golf’s oldest and most prestigious major. Yet sometimes, the harsh reality of qualifying creates heartbreak for even the most accomplished players. And let me tell you, Tuesday’s final qualifying at four venues across the UK delivered exactly that cruel blow to several household names who thought they had what it takes.

The numbers tell a sobering story. Just 20 spots were available from 288 hopefuls across Burnham & Berrow, Dundonald Links, Royal Cinque Ports, and West Lancashire. Moreover, 14 LIV Golf players entered the qualifying gauntlet. However, only three managed to punch their tickets to Royal Portrush.

Among those left disappointed were former Ryder Cup stars, major champions, and rising talents. Subsequently, their Open Championship dreams ended as brutally as possible. The qualifying process proved once again that golf’s biggest stage shows no mercy, regardless of past achievements or reputation. Here are the five biggest names who fell short when it mattered most.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

1. Ian Poulter’s Royal Cinque Ports Heartbreak

Ian Poulter arrived at Royal Cinque Ports carrying the weight of history and expectation. The 2008 Open runner-up hadn’t competed in the championship since 2022. Furthermore, this would have marked his 21st appearance at the Open if successful. Unfortunately, he struggled from the opening holes, standing at 3-over par after just 11 holes in his first round.

USA Today via Reuters May 6, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Ian Poulter and his son Luke during the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The emotional toll became evident immediately after the round. Poulter shared an Instagram story thanking spectators for their support, expressing disappointment with both his and his son’s performances. His final score of 1-under par left him well outside the top five qualifying positions, as both father and son missed their chance to make history in what could have been a memorable achievement.

2. David Puig’s Dramatic Open Championship Collapse

David Puig experienced the most dramatic swing of fortune at Royal Cinque Ports. The Spanish two-time Asian Tour winner exploded out of the gates with a course-record 8-under 64, sharing the lead after the opening round. However, golf’s cruel nature emerged in the afternoon session when he completely unraveled with a disastrous 6-over 78 in his second round.

His final score of 2-under par left him in a tie for ninth place, missing qualifying by just two strokes. Before the qualifying, Puig had emphasized the aggressive mindset required: “You need to play well and be prepared from the start. With only four or five spots available out of 90 strong players, you have to perform at a high level for 36 holes.” Ironically, his own words would prove prophetic of his downfall.

3. Graeme McDowell’s Home Open Championship Dream Dies

Graeme McDowell faced perhaps the most emotional qualifying scenario of all. The 2010 US Open champion was attempting to reach his home Open Championship at Royal Portrush, having traveled directly from the LIV Golf event in Dallas to compete. McDowell’s connection to Royal Portrush runs deep, having played there in 2019 during the venue’s previous hosting of the Open.

Earlier, he had explained his motivation: “With The Open going back to Royal Portrush this year, it’s been a big focus. I went to Macau chasing a few of those spots but didn’t get it done there.” Unfortunately, his quest ended in disappointment at Royal Cinque Ports. Subsequently, the Northern Irishman will watch his home Open from the sidelines, a harrowing outcome given the tournament’s significance to him.

4. Sam Horsfield’s Open Championship Qualifying Disaster

Sam Horsfield endured the most dramatic exit of the entire qualifying process. The three-time DP World Tour winner started catastrophically at West Lancashire, going 7-over par through just nine holes of his opening round. Rather than continue grinding, Horsfield made a shocking decision to walk off the course without completing his round.

More importantly, he failed to notify R&A officials of his withdrawal. Consequently, the R&A disqualified Horsfield for leaving the venue without proper notification. This marked a particularly disappointing end for the Majesticks team member who had battled back from hip surgery in 2023, with his 2025 season featuring just one top-10 finish across nine LIV events.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

5. Erik van Rooyen’s Open Championship Hopes Dashed

Erik van Rooyen represented the final major disappointment at Royal Cinque Ports. The South African had successfully navigated US Open qualifying earlier this season, creating high expectations for another qualifying breakthrough. However, he couldn’t replicate his earlier success, finishing outside the top five qualifying positions alongside his fellow competitors.

The qualifying field at Royal Cinque Ports featured intense competition, with Dean Burmester ultimately claiming medalist honors at 10-under par. Meanwhile, van Rooyen and others watched their major championship hopes slip away. The disappointment was particularly acute, given his recent qualifying success at the US Open, which proved that each major presents its own unique challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

These five players joined a growing list of established names missing from major championships. Subsequently, their absence from Royal Portrush will be felt by fans and competitors alike. Golf’s qualifying system continues to prove that reputation means nothing when the pressure mounts.