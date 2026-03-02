$5B Supercar Giant Storms Into Golf With Ambitious New Equipment Shake-Up

The world of golf is going through a rapid change at the moment. Recently, LIV Golf announced a massive shift in its format, adapting the traditional 72-hole format, and the league is trying to bring in the OWGR points into play. And as for the PGA Tour, Tiger Woods’ committee has proposed cutting down the number of events while making golf more exciting as a product. Likewise, trying to jump into the surging golfing market, supercar maker, $5 billion company, McLaren made an important announcement.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Formula 1 and golf are radically contrasting sports. But thanks to McLaren, these two realms will now be intertwined. In a major step forward, the Formula 1 giants announced the launch of McLaren Golf. Speaking on their latest venture, CEO Neil Howie promised the golf fans of providing some high-class experience coupled with ‘McLaren’s high-performing DNA.’

ADVERTISEMENT

“McLaren Golf is a high-end, engineering-led venture which goes beyond the equipment. We’re building a brand grounded in McLaren’s high-performance DNA, and embedding it in a new sporting arena,” said Howie.

The McLaren CEO further briefed in the press release, saying that the engineers working for them were the brightest minds in the industry. They have also reportedly taken the help of some big names within the golfing realm to understand the nitty-gritties of the equipment. Together, Howie promised the golfers that they would be amazed at the end result, as their equipment would exceed every expectation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Surely, with the latest developments like TGL, which is a tech-based league, new players coming in is a welcome sign. However, this is not the only time the world of speed and golf have crossed paths. Incidentally, both the Netflix documentary series, ‘Full Swing’ and ‘Formula 1: Drive To Survive,’ come from the same production house.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Moreover, names like Lando Norris are known to have taken a significant liking towards golf. He, along with three of his F1 mates, participated in the 2023 Netflix Cup.

Additionally, McLaren’s Racing CEO Zak Brown, too, oozed confidence. He stressed the fact that McLaren always aims for the highest level, and the expectations from their golf venture will be no different. Brown also looked excited to have tapped into a completely new set of audiences who would come to terms with McLaren’s excellence. Despite no other details provided, the brand has updated about an April 29 launch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the golf market is attracting a lot of traction. Recently, another million-dollar company invested quite a lump sum in a tech-secured golf future.

GameAbove backs PLATFORM Golf to standardize simulator competition worldwide

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s tech league has already been creating waves in the golf world since last year. But now, to bring in a change in the future of golf, other investors, too, have stepped in. The indoor golf simulator market might soon be doubled by 2033. But there were a few missing links, as there was no credible way to verify competition and no standard way of scoring. Thus, faith in the system was dwindling. Amid this $780 million company, GameAbove Sports is ready to invest in PLATFORM Golf to help them build that system.

ADVERTISEMENT

While GameAbove had already previously invested in golf courses, this time, they would keep their focus primarily on building a system that would make off-course golf more relevant and popular. Why so? Because many golf enthusiasts have already started to choose simulators over the greens of the fairways.

“PLATFORM Golf is approaching the sport with a level of rigor and long-term vision that aligns with our investment strategy. As off-course and simulator golf continue to grow, the industry needs standardized performance models, verified scoring, and credible competition structures. PLATFORM Golf is positioned to deliver that foundation, and we look forward to supporting its advancement across the global golf ecosystem,” shared the Director of Sports Operations of GameAbove Sports, Adam Squire.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the funding from the million-dollar company, PLATFORMS Golf would now look to collaborate with schools like Eastern Michigan University and also join hands with international travel partners like Golf Traveller to make the system a reality. Their main aim would be to make sure that the system they build is ready for competition and make the best use of technology to make off-course golf even more glamorous.