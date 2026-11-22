Most golfers believe the secret to hitting longer drives is generating more power. They swing harder, take a bigger backswing, or consider upgrading their driver, hoping to squeeze a few extra yards out of every shot. However, the problem may have little to do with their strength or equipment. In many cases, small mechanical flaws are quietly taking distance away from an otherwise capable swing.

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The difference between a powerful drive and a disappointing one often comes down to setup, sequencing, and how efficiently the clubhead moves through impact. Here are five common swing flaws that could be holding your drives back, along with practical ways to correct them.

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1. Keeping your shoulders too level

A proper driver swing begins with a slight spine tilt away from the target. This allows the trail shoulder to sit lower than the lead shoulder. This position helps golfers create the upward angle needed to launch the ball off the tee. Without it, the swing can become too flat, with the chest and arms rotating around the body instead of creating an effective coil.

The problem becomes more noticeable during the backswing. Instead of letting the lead shoulder move down and around, golfers turn their shoulders almost horizontally. This restricts their ability to load the upper body and coordinate its movement with the lower body. The result can be a swing that looks busy but struggles to produce efficient speed.

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To fix it, start with a slight spine tilt away from the target at address. During the backswing, focus on moving the lead shoulder down and inward rather than simply turning it across your chest. Let that sensation carry into the downswing as your body rotates toward the target.

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2. Playing the ball too far forward and losing your posture

Your setup can determine how efficiently you swing before the club even starts moving. A ball positioned too far forward, an excessively wide stance, or poor posture can force your body to compensate in ways that affect both contact and distance.

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When the driver ball sits too far forward, the shoulders can become misaligned. The lead shoulder drops while the trail shoulder remains high, changing the angle at which the club approaches the ball. This can encourage an across-the-ball strike, which results in slices, hooks, and inconsistent contact.

Start with a shoulder-width stance and maintain an athletic posture. Hinge forward from your hips, keep your back comfortably straight, and allow your knees to flex slightly. For a driver, position the ball opposite your lead armpit. This gives you a useful reference point without forcing an excessively forward position.

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3. Trying to hit the ball too hard

Wanting to hit longer drives is understandable, but trying to overpower the golf ball can have the opposite effect.

Many amateurs tighten their grip, tense their shoulders, and rush their downswing as soon as they decide to swing harder. Their upper body often takes over, disrupting the sequence between the hips, torso, arms, and club. Instead of building speed through the hitting area, they spend too much energy early in the swing.

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Trying to hit the ball too hard also affects grip pressure. Holding the club too tightly restricts the hands and forearms. This makes it harder for the club to accelerate naturally.

To fix it, keep your grip secure but relaxed so that your arms and shoulders move freely. Start the downswing with a controlled shift toward your lead side rather than immediately throwing your arms at the ball. Focus on accelerating through impact instead of trying to hit the ball at maximum effort from the top.

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4. Failing to release the club through impact

A golfer can create a decent backswing, maintain balance, and reach a seemingly good impact position but still lose distance if the club does not release properly.

The release is the stage where the wrists, forearms, and body work together to accelerate the clubhead through impact. It helps the clubface return toward a square position while allowing the golfer to transfer speed into the ball.

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Some golfers hold the clubface off because they are afraid of hooking the ball. Others keep their wrists too rigid or try to steer the club through impact. This restricted movement can leave the clubhead trailing behind the hands for too long, producing weak or blocked shots with less speed.

Allow the clubhead to release naturally past your hands as your body continues rotating toward the target. Avoid deliberately flipping your wrists or trying to roll your hands over at impact. The goal is coordinated movement between your body, arms, and club rather than an isolated hand action.

5. Poor aim and excessive sway

Sometimes, the distance problem starts before the golfer even takes the club back. Poor alignment can trigger a chain reaction that changes the swing path and reduces contact quality.

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For example, golfers who aim too far right of their target may unconsciously adjust their swing to compensate. One common response is an over-the-top movement, where the club moves outward during the downswing and approaches the ball from outside the intended swing path. This can produce a slice and cost distance through inefficient contact.

You should check your alignment before every drive. Keep your feet, knees, and hips square to the target line, and maintain a shoulder-width stance. Focus on rotating around a stable base instead of sliding your body from side to side. Your finish should feel balanced, with your belt buckle turned toward the target.

You do not need to rebuild your entire swing overnight. Start with the most noticeable flaw, work on one correction at a time, and pay attention to your ball striking. You may find that the extra yards you have been chasing were never missing from your swing in the first place.