Five Defining Moments from Jordan Spieth’s Life as He Turns 33

Left foot, don’t fail him now. That’s more or less the mentality Jordan Spieth needed standing on the edge of a cliff at Pebble Beach, seven-iron in hand, with almost a 70-foot drop to the rocks below. Spieth arrived on the PGA Tour at 19 talking to himself like this, out loud, mid-swing, whether he’s over a two-footer or a shot that could end badly. More than a decade later, three major championships and a FedEx Cup in, that habit is still one of the things people remember most about him.

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Jordan Spieth turns 33 on July 27, and there’s no better time to revisit his five most iconic moments on the course. The majors get their due credit, of course, but this list is about everything else: the cliffside gambles, the one-liners, the shots that don’t always make the highlight reel but should.

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1. The John Deere Classic, 2013

Jordan Spieth turned pro in December 2012, coming fresh off the University of Texas midway through his sophomore year. He was coming off a big achievement at the University of Texas, leading the Longhorns to an NCAA team title and picking up Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors. Needless to say, he wasn’t short on hype.

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But seven months later, he delivered results that were probably not expected of him. He arrived at the John Deere Classic in July 2013. After a splendid week, he entered the final round six shots behind the third-round leader, Daniel Summerhays. He started off a rough run by making a bogey on the first but recovered quickly with a birdie on the second hole.

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The then-19-year-old caught fire on the back nine by picking up birdies on the 10th, 13th, and 14th holes. Though he slipped on the par 4-15 to make a bogey, he made three consecutive birdie shots on the last three holes. The leaderboard here forced a playoff with Zach Johnson, the 2007 Masters Champion, and Canada’s David Hearn.

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All three pros pushed their way on the playoff hole, with all three making pars through the third hole. Unexpectedly, Spieth broke the deadlock on the fifth, sinking a par putt while Johnson and Hearn each dropped a shot.

It was his first-ever professional tournament, and he surely made a mark. The win made him the youngest winner on the PGA Tour in 82 years.

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2. 2015 season that defined his career

Two years later, Spieth had his best season and arguably one of the best seasons in modern golf. He won five times, including the Masters and the U.S. Open, and closed the year with the FedEx Cup title and a stretch at World No. 1

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Spieth started the first major of the year with a win, but it wasn’t close from the start. He had opened the championship with a 64 and followed it with a 66. His 36-hole total of 130 broke Raymond Floyd’s 1976 scoring record, which had stood for 39 years. As he entered the weekend, he held a five-shot lead. And even a rough Saturday capped by a double bogey on the 17th didn’t change much of his outcome. He closed with a 70 on Sunday to finish at 18 under. That score was matched by Tiger Woods’ 1997 scoring as he beat Justin Rose and Phil Mickelson by four shots. Once again, at 21, he became the second-youngest Masters champion ever and the first wire-to-wire winner at Augusta since Floyd himself, back in 1967.

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that 2015 was the pinnacle of his career. Spieth entered the final round at the U.S. Open with a four-way tie for the lead and took a three-shot cushion after a birdie on the 16th hole. But most of his momentum was lost as he made a double bogey on the 17th hole. It was a costly mistake, but he birdied the 18th hole to finish at 5-under 275.

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His direct competitor, Dustin Johnson, stood over a 12-foot eagle putt on the 18th hole. But he missed it by four feet. Johnson’s miss handed Spieth the title by one shot. Once again, he became the youngest U.S. Open champion since Bobby Jones in 1923. It also handed him the nameplate for the sixth player in history to win the Masters and the U.S. Open in the same year.

The rest of the season kept building on that momentum. He had already opened the year with a playoff win at the Valspar Championship in March, and after two majors, he won his second John Deere Classic in July. He continued the rest of the year with a runner-up finish at the PGA Championship and winning the Tour Championship at East Lake by four shots. It was a result that clinched him the FedEx Cup and returned him to world number one over Jason Day. Five wins, two majors, a FedEx Cup title, and a PGA Tour earnings record of just over $12 million, all in the same season he turned 22. Splendid, to say the least.

3. The cliffside save at AT&T Pebble Beach 2022

It’s not every day a professional golfer worries more about explaining a shot to his wife than his scorecard. But that’s exactly where Jordan Spieth found himself at the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

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During the third round, Spieth’s second shot on the par-4 eighth came to rest just a few inches off the edge of a cliff. His caddie, Michael Greller, wanted no part of it. He probably asked him five times not to take a shot. He urged Spieth to play it safe or take a drop. Instead, perhaps in a favor to take a risk, Spieth chose to hit the ball.

Standing on the cliff’s edge, Spieth had almost no room for error. Yet, he hit a seven iron, pulling it long and left into the rough to avoid the drop. He immediately sprinted backwards after the impact to avoid slipping down the cliff. The shot successfully found the fairway, avoiding the fescue. From there, he chipped an 18-foot putt to save par, finishing nine under 63.

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Speaking to Amanda Balionis afterward, Spieth didn’t hold back.

“It was by far the most nerve-wracking shot I’ve ever hit,” he said.

Later, in his press conference, Spieth admitted the shot had rattled him more in hindsight than in the moment.

“I just saw the blimp shot from overhead and it really bothered me, so I can’t imagine while she was watching that live,” he said of his wife, Annie. “My parents are here too, so not only do I have to explain to my wife, I got to explain to my mom, my dad.”

Even after one of the most dangerous shots of his career, Spieth didn’t shy away from using his humor. During his press conference, a reporter pointed out how quickly he ran backward after making contact. Spieth’s response had the room laughing. “There was no reason to stay up there,” he said.

4. The Most Unfiltered Moments

The joke after a nerve-wracking moment is not an isolated moment. In fact, it’s a big personality trait for Spieth.

Speaking at a press conference at the 2020 ZOZO Championship, he recalled his dad hovering over one shot with the warning to not overdo it, only to get called out mid-sentence.

“Dad, there’s only really like one or two things you just can’t do and that’s just don’t say not to hit it somewhere while I’m stepping into the shot.” The room dispersed into laughter.

Known for his habit of speaking to himself on the course, Spieth was asked in 2020 how he’d handle being mic’d up, as the PGA Tour considered the idea for pandemic-era events with no crowd noise. He was quick as he said,

“I’d probably be quieter than I normally am if I’m mic’d up so I don’t keep on rambling, which might be a good thing for me.”

At the 2026 Players Championship, a reporter asked him whether he’d still feel nerves about the tournament. He turned it into one of the most relatable moments as he asked the reporter back, “Never. Have you ever played golf?” It’s a line that resonated with plenty of recreational golfers who’ve felt exactly the same way.

5. Second Fastest Player

Beyond the unforgettable moments, Spieth’s resume speaks for itself. He became the second-quickest player in the modern era to reach 10 PGA Tour victories, behind only Tiger Woods. By the time he reached that milestone, he had already established himself as one of the most defining players of the generation.

Honorable mention: the three major championships.

Of course, no list of Spieth’s career-defining moments would be complete without his three majors. He captured the 2015 Masters dominantly, adding the U.S. Open the same year. Two years later, he completed one of the most memorable Sundays as he won the Open Championship in 2017.

At 33, Spieth still has a meaningful window to complete the career Grand Slam, with the PGA Championship the lone gap on his resume. Golf’s recent history shows plenty of major winners collecting titles well into their late 30s, so the math isn’t working against him yet. The next real test comes at PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch East, when the 2027 PGA Championship is held May 20–23.