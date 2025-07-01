5 LIV Golf Pros Returning to DP World Tour for BMW International Open 2025, Explored

Once sidelined from traditional circuits, LIV Golf players are now making strategic returns to the DP World Tour and not just for show. They’re aiming to regain world ranking points, boost their chances of qualifying for majors like The Open, and restore Ryder Cup eligibility. As usual, it will be 72 holes of stroke play with 156 players on the field. And five LIV Golf players will tee it up at the BMW International Open in Munich, Germany, from July 2 to 6, 2025. Let’s have a look at those players.

Sergi0 Garcia

Sergio García is set to tee it up at the BMW International Open 2025 in Munich from July 2–6, and he’s bringing solid form with him. In the 2025 LIV Golf season, he won the Hong Kong event in March and finished tied for third at LIV Golf Miami, showing he’s still a serious contender.

He’s able to play in the BMW International Open after rejoining the DP World Tour for the 2025 season, a move that required more than just signing up. After joining LIV Golf in 2022, García was suspended and fined by the DP World Tour for competing in LIV events without permission. To become eligible again, he had to reapply for membership, pay over $1 million in fines, and serve a suspension handed down by the Tour. He completed all these steps before the official deadline in late 2024, which made him eligible to return and play in DP World Tour events starting this season.

As for his history at BMW, García has played the tournament multiple times and came close to victory, finishing runner-up in both 2011 and 2017. In 2011, he almost won but lost in the playoff to Pablo Larrazábal.

Patrick Reed



Patrick Reed’s journey back to the DP World Tour has a similar flavor to Garcia’s. Reed earned his place by rejoining the Tour for the new season after meeting all reinstatement requirements he paying fines for playing LIV events without permission, and complying with any suspensions.

He also has a solid form; his team 4Aces GC won at Dallas this week, he tied T7 in Miami, and T4 at Korea. Reed isn’t new to the Munich stage; it’ll be just his second appearance at Golfclub München Eichenried. He debuted in 2024 and finished tied for 13th, ending just two shots behind the leader. With fresh momentum and the experience under his belt, Reed is once again ready to challenge at BMW this July.

David Puig

Quietly but confidently, David Puig has built a season that demands attention, and now he’s ready to take that form to the BMW International Open for the first time. The 22-year-old Spaniard may not have a LIV win yet, but his name keeps popping up near the top of the leaderboard, tied up 4th in Adelaide and Singapore.

He qualified for the BMW International Open 2025 through strong performances on the DP World Tour earlier this season, including top-5 finishes in the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship and Ras Al Khaimah. He also secured membership on the Tour, making him officially eligible to compete. It’s his BMW debut, but don’t be surprised if he makes some noise.

Josele Ballester

Josele Ballester is getting his first shot at the big stage with a DP World Tour start at the 2025 BMW International Open. The 21-year-old from Spain turned heads last year by winning the 2024 U.S. Amateur and skipping the usual grind through the Korn Ferry Tour. Instead, he made waves by jumping straight into LIV Golf, signing with Sergio García’s Fireballs GC definitely not a typical rookie move.

Ballester didn’t earn his spot through rankings or qualifying rounds; instead, BMW granted him a wild-card entry into the tournament. As the reigning 2024 U.S. Amateur Champion, he’s in a select group of amateurs and promising pros given special invitations. Let’s see if he can live up to the hype or if he can make his name on the leaderboard this week.

Martin Kaymer

You can’t talk about the BMW International Open without mentioning Martin Kaymer. The two-time major winner is not only the most accomplished German golfer of his generation, but he’s also the only German to ever win this tournament, taking the title back in 2008. Born in Düsseldorf and now living in Mettmann, Kaymer has always had a special connection to this event. It’s his home turf, and every time he tees it up at Golfclub München Eichenried, the crowd shows up for him.

Martin Kaymer qualified for the 2025 BMW International Open through his DP World Tour membership and past champion status. Now back in the field for 2025, Kaymer returns under the LIV Golf banner, representing Cleeks GC. While injuries have slowed him down in recent seasons, he’s healthy this year and looking to get back into competitive rhythm. His appearance in Munich is more than just a homecoming; it’s a chance to remind the golf world he still has plenty left in the tank.

From seasoned major winners to rising stars, LIV Golf’s presence at the BMW International Open brings plenty of storylines to watch. Whether it’s a comeback, a debut, or a shot at redemption, each of these five players has something to prove. All eyes now turn to Munich to see who steps up.