5 Most Memorable Tiger Woods Family Moments ft. Charlie Woods & More

Essentials Inside The Story Best Moments ft. Tiger and his Family

When his Children brought him Joy

Woods' Full Circle Moment

Tiger Woods’s legacy is mostly defined by Major championships, iconic roars, and his impeccable victories. But some of his most meaningful memories came away from the spotlight. From the moments he shared with his family. It’s Tiger Woods Week. And as the legend’s 50th birthday approaches on December 30, what would be a better time to reflect on the moments that shaped him beyond the fairways?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As Tiger turns another year older, we look back at five unforgettable family moments that meant just as much as any trophy.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Tiger Woods’ playful TGL message to mom becomes a cherished memory

At the beginning of 2025, Woods geared up for TGL alongside Rory McIlroy. In the very first season of the tech league, which merges traditional golf with golf simulators, Woods participated alongside McIlroy and other athletes. But what caught the attention of fans was the hilarious message that Woods shared for his mom, Kutilda Woods.

Getty PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA – MARCH 09: Tiger Woods and his mother Kultida Woods react as they pose for photos prior to his induction at the 2022 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction at the PGA TOUR Global Home on March 09, 2022 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Woods stated, “Hey Mom, not gonna suck tonight, OK?” While this take from the legend left gold fans in stitches, this moment soon became a heartfelt memory for Tiger. Soon after the conclusion of the first season of TGL, Tiger Woods’ mother, Kutilda Woods, breathed her last on February 4, 2025. She was not only respected by her son, but was also dearly loved by her grandchildren, Sam and Charlie Woods.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. How Sam Woods’ state soccer title brought pride and healing to Tiger Woods

While this year began with a disheartening incident for the Woods family, Woods’ eldest child gifted him a moment that helped bring some joy. On March 25 of this year, Woods’ daughter, Sam Woods, became a state champion in soccer. The Benjamin School varsity girls soccer team won the Florida 2A FHSAA state championship, where Sam played as their senior defender.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

The Benjamin School defeated the Episcopal School of Jacksonville. Tiger Woods did not miss a chance to watch his daughter secure such a massive win in her life. The proud father showed up at the Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand of Florida, to cheer for his daughter. Later, after the match concluded, Sam also clicked photos with her parents to capture the heartfelt moments.

3. Charlie Woods’ magical hole-in-one sparks hugs and pure joy for father Woods

By securing the state title in the soccer championship, Woods’ daughter also joined her brother, who, too, has earned a few victories for his school. But this year, Charlie Woods secured a different feat that left not only his dad, but the whole golf community in awe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger Woods was joined by his son, Charlie Woods, for the 2024 PNC Championship that unfolded on December 20 and 21, 2024, at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando. On the par-3 fourth hole, the then 15-year-old boy hit a perfect cut 7-iron from 174 yards that magnificently found the bottom of the cup for his first-ever hole-in-one.

Imago December 18, 2022, Orlando, Florida, USA: Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods share a hug on the 18th green after the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Orlando USA – ZUMAw109 20221218_zap_w109_062 Copyright: xDebbyxWongx

Charlie Woods’ ace at the 2024 PNC Championship turned out to be a monumental moment. While it garnered loud cheers for the teenage phenom, it sparked pure joy from Tiger. The proud father even called it “the thrill of a lifetime.” The moment was followed by heartfelt hugs and chest bumps.

ADVERTISEMENT

With disbelief and happiness in his eyes, Charlie quipped, “I mean it was awesome; I didn’t think it went in. I don’t believe anybody until I go up there and see it.” And the father later shared, “We went nuts. I don’t know what we did, but we enjoyed it. It was an unbelievable moment.”

2. Tiger Woods’ iconic 1997 Masters win sealed with a father’s hug

While history has already noted endless triumphant stories that has been written by the Woods with his clubs, one story will always remain the extra special. His 1997 Masters win at Augusta National Golf Club came right in front of the eyes of his father, Lieutenant Colonel Earl Woods.

ADVERTISEMENT

Augusta already had a history of racial segregation before. But as it appears, the sport was waiting for one man to change the whole narrative of the sport. When 21-year-old Woods entered Augusta National, no one knew that he would etch history before he left the greens. Young Tiger was trained by his parents, Earl and Kutilda.

Getty THOUSAND OAKS, CA – DECEMBER 12: Tiger Woods (L) plays around with his father, Earl Woods, during the trophy presentation of the Target World Challenge on December 12, 2004 at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California. Woods won the event at 16 under par. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

At just 21, not only did he become the youngest Masters champion, but he also created a milestone by becoming the first black champion. Setting a 270 (-18) total score and a massive 12-stroke victory margin, Woods marked the beginning of a new era, breaking racial barriers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the 1997 Masters, Brad Faxon shared, “There were still question marks prior to that Masters. I don’t think anybody saw the domination coming.” Right after his unmatched performance, Earl Woods made the moment even more memorable as he tightly hugged his son. Years later, the son, grateful for what his father has done for him, went back to ‘the Hug’ and said, “I guess for me, personally, now that my father is no longer here, I know how important that hug was to me on the last hole.”

1. Tiger Woods’ 2019 Masters triumph became a full-circle family fairytale

While the sport has indeed gifted the American legend with plenty of victories, the golfing realm has also seen him struggle with several physical setbacks and injuries. That has even seen him undergo well over a dozen surgeries. But in 2019, Woods bagged another historic win that indeed overcame all the hurdles he was fighting against.

USA Today via Reuters Dec 19, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Tiger Woods and son Charlie Woods hug after the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament at Grande Lakes Orlando Course. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

After the 2019 Masters win, when Woods threw his hands in the air, it indeed made all golf fans cheer their lungs out for him. And that moment was nothing less than a fairytale to his family, too. Immediately after bagging the win, Woods received warm and tight hugs from his little children, Sam and Charlie Woods. His proud mother, too, hugged hes son tight to celebrate the moment. And immediately it felt like a flashback of the moment that unfolded 22 years back in Augusta when his father gave him the hug. Life indeed came full circle for Woods that day.