Five Pro Tips to Fix Your Slice

Every golfer knows the sting of a slice. The ball launches straight, then veers hard right, stealing distance and control. Tiger Woods battled it as a junior, calling it the shot that haunted him. Rory McIlroy has admitted that when his swing path drifts, the slice sneaks back into play. On the other side, Scottie Scheffler shows how a square clubface and an inside-out path can turn the driver into a weapon. If it can trouble champions and reward world No. 1, it’s no surprise amateurs face the same challenge every round.

The good news? You don’t need to rebuild your swing to fix a slice. With simple tweaks to grip, swing path, and setup, you can turn that wild curve into a reliable draw. Here are five proven tips to straighten your drives and keep the ball in play.

#1. Hold the club in your fingers, not your palm

A slice starts with your grip. Hold the club in your fingers, not your palm. Fingers strengthen your hold, while palms weaken it. A weak grip leaves the clubface open, sending the ball right. Instead, wrap your fingers fully and fold your hand around the grip. This closes the face at impact and straightens the shot. Transitioning to this grip feels small, but it changes everything.

#2. Swing the club from the inside out

Most slices come from cutting across the ball. That out-to-in path adds sidespin and sends it right. Instead, turn the club back, then swing it through and away from your body. This creates an inside-out path and promotes a draw. Transition smoothly, rotate your hips, and release the club fully. Even Scottie Scheffler drills this move to keep his driver powerful yet controlled.

Try this drill: Place an alignment stick or headcover just outside your ball, pointing down the target line. Swing without hitting it. This forces the club to travel inside-out and trains your body to avoid the over-the-top move.

#3. Trust your alignment, don’t compensate

Many golfers aim left to allow for their slice. That only worsens the problem. Aiming left makes you cut harder across the ball, exaggerating the curve. Instead, align your feet, hips, and shoulders straight down the fairway. Keep the clubface square to the target. Then commit to the inside-out swing you’ve trained.

Quick drill: Place two alignment sticks on the ground, one for your feet and one for the target line. Step in square, then swing confidently without cheating left.

#4. Adjust your ball position

A ball too far forward often makes the clubface arrive open. That’s a slice waiting to happen. Move the ball slightly back in your stance, just inside your lead heel. This allows the club to square earlier and strike cleaner. A small adjustment here can straighten your flight immediately.

The drill? Place two balls on the ground—one in your usual spot, one two inches farther back. Hit both. Notice how the farther-back ball produces straighter contact. Train with it until your normal position feels natural again.

#5. Square your shoulders at setup

Open shoulders create an out-to-in swing path. That path fuels slices. Before you swing, check your posture. Align your feet, hips, and shoulders parallel to the target line. This keeps the club on plane and promotes straighter strikes. Good alignment feels simple but makes every swing more consistent.

Here’s the drill: Stand behind the ball and pick a spot a few feet ahead on the target line. Step in, then set your shoulders square to that spot. Use a mirror or phone video to confirm your setup.

Some additional golf tips to improve your game.

Improve your chipping

For a basic chip, position the ball below your sternum with your feet balanced. Keep your shoulders level and body square to the target. Let your rib cage control the swing for better pace and connection.

Improve your driving

Tee the ball so half sits above the clubface. Place it in line with your lead shoulder for a sweeping strike. Keep your chest centered through impact to launch the ball higher.

Improve your ball striking

Focus on clean contact from the fairway by checking setup, balance, and rhythm. Small tweaks here lead to sharper iron play.

A slice can feel like the most stubborn fault in golf, but it’s fixable. Small adjustments—like gripping, swinging inside-out, and setting up square—make a huge difference. Add in smarter ball position and steady shoulders, and your drives will start flying straighter. Combine these fixes with steady chipping, stronger driving fundamentals, and cleaner ball striking, and your whole game improves.

Take these tips to the range, trust the process, and watch your slice disappear.