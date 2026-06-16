5 Shocking Names Absent from U.S. Open 2026 Field

Shinnecock Hills, NY, is holding the 126th edition of the prestigious U.S. Open 2026 from June 18–21. As we head closer to the tournament, the decorated field features intriguing storylines such as Scottie Scheffler chasing a career grand slam and Rory McIlroy looking forward to winning his first U.S. Open in 15 years. But some big names are missing from the field of 156 golfers, as per the US Open website.

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Phil Mickelson

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Phil Mickelson has played in over 30 US Opens, but he is not playing in the 2026 edition. This marks his first missed appearance here since 2017.

Lefty has been out of competitive golf this year, except for his one appearance in LIV Golf South Africa. He has cited a family health concern as the reason, but as per a recent Golf Digest report, Mickelson was allegedly involved in an incident of inappropriately touching a female worker, and owing to this, his membership from the Farms Golf Club was revoked.

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Last year, he missed the cut after shooting 8 over par, and notably, the U.S. Open is the only major tournament preventing him from achieving the career grand slam. Open is the only major thing keeping him away from the career grand slam.

Tiger Woods

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2026 was supposed to be the year the golf fans would have seen Tiger Woods compete, but instead, it turned out to be the opposite. After a DUI arrest in March, Woods flew to Zurich for rehab and missed the Masters and the PGA Championship. He has now returned, though from Switzerland, but will not be competing at Shinnecock.

Woods has played in 23 U.S. Opens and missed last year’s edition, too. The last time he won this major was in 2008 at Torrey Pines.

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Max Homa

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2026 marks the second consecutive missed U.S. Open appearance of the PGA Tour pro Max Homa.

Last year, he carried his own bag during the U.S. Open final qualifying at Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club in Powell. He had parted ways with his then caddie, Bill Harke, just before the 36-hole event. He shot 5-under par through two rounds but missed a critical par putt on his final hole and was eliminated in a 5-for-1 playoff for the last remaining tournament spot.

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This year as well, he missed the spot at Lambton Golf and Country Club in Canada after bogeying the first extra hole. Homa has played in this major consecutively from 2020 to 2024 and missed 4 cuts during this duration.

Eugenio Chacarra

Eugenio Chacarra is ranked 84th in the world, all thanks to his KLM Open win. He earned his way to the DPWT after winning the Hero Indian Open 2025 and ever since has been trying to find his footing there. His aim remains to compete on the PGA Tour.

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He actually left the US Open qualifier last month in Dallas. That play would have given him a chance to earn an alternate spot via a playoff. The reason was that he wanted to be in Europe in time to play the Soudal Open in Belgium. He finished T-22 there.

He has played in the US Open once, back in 2024, and he missed the cut then.

Marco Penge

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Marco Penge is ranked 47th and is the highest-ranked golfer who is not competing in the U.S. Open 2026. The reason is his health. He was affected by a viral infection in November last year, and then, before the PGA Championship, he had a sinus infection. He has had MRI scans done to determine the cause, but no abnormalities have been found yet.

He shared the news of his withdrawal from the Shinnecock on X.

“Unfortunately, my team and I have decided that I am going to have to WD from the @usopengolf championship, which I’m gutted about. My health is the no. 1 priority for now, and until I get to the bottom of the issues, I won’t be competing. The plan is to return fully fit.

I have had numerous scans and seen several specialists, and we are getting close to resolving the issue that I’ve been struggling with for 8 months. I appreciate the continued support as always, and I’ll be back soon!”

Despite these names not being there, the U.S. Open 2026 showdown at Shinnecock will be an interesting one. Who are you looking forward to winning the most? Do you think Bryson DeChambeau will finally be able to make the cut at the major this year?