5 Shocking Names Missing the Cadillac Championship 2026

The Blue Monster has not hosted a PGA Tour event since 2016, when Adam Scott won the WGC-Cadillac Championship, and the course faded from the spotlight for ten years. This spring, the Tour returned to Doral with a $20 million purse, a no-cut format, and the Signature Event label. That brand is built on one main promise: the best players, every week. But when the tournament comes to Miami on April 30, five of the top spots on the leaderboard will be left empty.

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The RBC Heritage, Cadillac Championship, and Truist Championship are packed into a 25-day window between the Masters and the PGA Championship. Three $20 million events, three travel demands, and a major at the end. For the top players, this stretch is about choosing priorities. As a result, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will not play together in any Signature Event during this period.

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Each absence highlights the flaws in the current system.

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy has now missed nine Signature Events since the format began, leaving about $175 million in prize money unclaimed. He also skipped the RBC Heritage two weeks ago, making Cadillac his second straight absence from a Signature Event. On April 13, he explained his decision.

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“I said at the start of the weekend here, I felt like the Grand Slam was the destination, and I realized it wasn’t. I’ve waited so long to win the Masters, and all of a sudden, I win two in a row. So I still want to enjoy it.”

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At 36, McIlroy has adjusted his schedule. He is focusing on tournaments where he has a strong record and is managing his workload with the PGA Championship at Aronimink in mind, a course where he holds the record of 62. Quail Hollow, where he has won four times, is expected to be his next appearance. Miami, given the crowded April calendar, was not a priority.

Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick showed up at the Zurich Classic having already played ten events in his 2023 season, and his stats back up that busy schedule. His SG approach is +0.81, which puts him seventh on Tour, and his greens in regulation percentage of 72 is second best. He’s also leading the FedExCup standings with 1,294 points. With numbers like that, he doesn’t need to play in Miami this April. Instead, he’s taking a break before the second major. This week, his brother Alex, who earned a spot in the Signature Event by winning in Zurich, will be competing.

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Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele has not made any statements or given reasons for missing the Cadillac event, and there has been no controversy about his absence. He missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open and finished T41 in Phoenix to start 2026, but then improved with a T19 at Pebble Beach. Since the Masters, he has focused on recovery. There has been no drama or complaints, just a player who saw three $20 million events lined up before a major and decided to focus on long-term preparation.

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Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg, 26, is ranked 14th in the world and plays on both the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. He came into the Masters playing well, with a tie for fifth at the Valero Texas Open at -15, another tie for fifth at The Players Championship at -9, and a 21st-place finish at Augusta. That stretch took a toll, so his planned break before the PGA Championship is not about stepping back. It’s a way for young players with long careers ahead to stay strong throughout the season.

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Bob MacIntyre

Bob MacIntyre did not mince words. The world No. 12 from Oban, Scotland, made his priorities clear to reporters.

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“I’m meant to go away on Sunday, but I might take Doral off just to have a little bit more time at home. I will play the Truist at Quail Hollow, and then I’ll play the PGA.”

For a Scottish player managing a tight transatlantic schedule, the reality is more demanding than it is for his American peers. MacIntyre has made eight of nine cuts in 2026 and ranks third on Tour in SG: Putting. His form justifies taking a week in Oban before two key events. This is not a risk; it is a calculated decision.

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The PGA Tour created Signature Events to bring together its top players. By adding the Cadillac Championship to an already crowded spring schedule, the Tour has only shifted the problem. Prestige is now concentrated, but the biggest names still do not play together every week. The Tour’s own numbers show this clearly.

Three of the first four Signature Events in 2026 saw fewer viewers than the year before. Fans and analysts have criticized Tour leadership for this. Scheffler will play on Thursday. The Blue Monster will have its event. But one big name is not enough to deliver on the Signature promise.