5 Shocking Names to Miss the Cut at 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Five winners. Three major champions. Bay Hill’s top-50-and-ties cut rule in a 72-man Signature Event field made no exceptions this week, sending five proven names home before the weekend at Arnold Palmer’s 7,466-yard proving ground.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational has never been a course that quietly tolerates weakness. At 7,466 yards with thick rough and treacherous greens, Bay Hill functions less like a tournament venue and more like a filter. One player shot +14 in his first start back from surgery. Another missed the cut by a single stroke, four days after collapsing on a Sunday lead. A 2026 winner who set a tournament record at 23-under in January carded a back-nine 41 on Friday with two water balls.

One of the Tour’s steadier performers failed to record a single birdie in Round 2. And a player ranked 170th in Strokes Gained: Putting missed four putts inside six feet on Friday alone. Rust, fatigue, volatility, course mismatch, cold putting. Five different players carried five different vulnerabilities into Bay Hill this week, and the course found every single one.

