5 Shocking Names to Miss the Cut at The Memorial Tournament 2026

Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler, and many others have admitted that Muirfield Village’s design makes the Memorial Tournament one of the toughest events on the PGA Tour. Standing up to its reputation, the Dublin, Ohio-based course punished even the most elite who were not up to the Jack Nicklaus-designed course’s test. Here are the 5 biggest names who missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament 2026.

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Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler is one of the most accomplished professionals in the field. The 6x PGA Tour winner has had 16 starts at the Memorial Tournament before this edition. Of them, his best finish came in 2017, when he was runner-up.

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He also tied the 36-hole tournament record in 2010. With opening rounds of 65-66, he was 13-under 131 heading into the weekend. That’s not the case this time, though. The 37-year-old fired an opening round of 7-over 79. The round featured an eagle on hole 5 and birdies on 7 and 15. However, four double bogeys and three bogeys derailed his quest to make it to the weekend.

His second round started with three bogeys on the front nine. Although he has yet to finish his second round, he currently stands at 10-over after 27 holes. With the cut line at 5-over, he is unlikely to make the cut.

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Brian Harman

The 4x PGA Tour winner has carded rounds of 76-74 to finish 6-over 150 midway. His opening round featured double bogeys on 14 and 16. On the 14th, he missed a short 4 ft 3 in. putt to complete the hole with a bogey. Then, on the par-3 16th, he hit the ball in the water before missing an 8 ft 5 in. two-hole bogey putt.

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His second round was going well, as he had 3 birdies to compensate for a double bogey on the 4th and a bogey on the 12th. However, it was the final hole of Round 2 that got him out of the tournament. On the 18th, he got a penalty for a drop in the rough. And then he missed a 10 ft 4 in. putt shot to end up with a double bogey and miss the cut by 1 stroke.

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Robert MacIntyre

Robert MacIntyre has won multiple events on both sides of the Atlantic. Besides his 4 DP World Tour titles, he also won the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open and the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. His 2026 season so far has been a roller coaster. The Scottish professional finished T2 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

But then, he lost his track before making a comeback with a solo 4th and T2 at the Players Championship and the Valero Texas Open, respectively. However, that didn’t last long, as MacIntyre was headed to the Memorial Tournament 2026 after a missed cut at the PGA Championship and a T42 finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

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At the Jack Nicklaus-hosted event, he hit an opening round of 5-over 77. This included birdies on 1, 5, 7, 13, and 14. However, the five birdies didn’t give him an advantage, as he hit bogeys on holes 2, 3, 11, and 18, and double bogeys on 4, 14, and 16. The Scottish professional followed it with a round of 2-over 74 to finish 7-over in two rounds and missed the cut.

Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth won the US Open and the Masters in the same year, in 2015. He then added another major, The Open Championship, to his resume in 2017. However, the 32-year-old is yet to conquer Muirfield Village despite multiple starts.

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Imago PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL – MARCH 13: Jordan Spieth of the United States on the 15th hole during THE PLAYERS Championship on March 13, 2026 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire GOLF: MAR 13 PGA, Golf Herren THE PLAYERS Championship EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260313042899

The 13x PGA Tour winner was on the right track with an opening round of 1-under 71. But then came the horrifying second round of 7 over 79. The only positive in his second round came on the 11th in the form of a birdie. Besides that, he hit 4 bogeys and two double bogeys on holes 6 and 16.

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This won’t be the first time for him, though. He missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament in 2024 with a score of 5 over. This came right after his best performance in 2023, when he tied for 5th position on the scoreboard after the four rounds.

Min Woo Lee

Min Woo Lee has never had a good Memorial Tournament. After turning professional in 2019, the Australian golfer has had a total of three starts at Muirfield Village, including in 2026. He missed the cut when he debuted at the event in 2022 and then, in 2025, had a T45 finish.

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This time, he has missed the cut again after rounds of 74 and 78. The opening round included a double bogey on the 17th. He hit an eagle on the 15th hole in his second round, but there were too many bogeys and double bogeys to give him a chance.

While these were the biggest names missing the cut at the Memorial Tournament 2026, many other big names joined them. This included Jason Day (+6), Akshay Bhatia (+6), Billy Horschel (+6), and Ben Griffin (+7).

As these top players exited the $20 million Muirfield Village event early, all eyes will now be set on who makes it to the top to collect the winner’s paycheck of $4 million.