Put four famous golfers on one course and attach a price to every hole. You’re bound to get some memorable moments. That was the simple appeal of the Skins Game. A player had to win a hole outright to claim its money. If he couldn’t, the cash moved to the next hole, making every putt a little heavier.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The ‘made-for-television’ event began in 1983, became a Thanksgiving weekend tradition through 2008, and returned in 2025. Though it never counted as official PGA Tour money, it gave fans moments few regular tournaments could match.

With the Skins Game set for its second edition since returning, it’s a good time to revisit five stories that made the event unforgettable.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Watson Accuses Player of Cheating (1983)

The first story starts with the inaugural edition, which brought together four of golf’s biggest names: Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, and Tom Watson, owners of 41 major titles between them at the time. They gathered in the Arizona desert to play for $360,000 at the Desert Highlands. From there, the plan was easy golf, some banter, and plenty of money.

The plans, however, got muddy on Sunday at the par-3 on the 16th, where $120,000 was waiting. Gary Player was preparing to chip from beside the green when Watson believed he saw him disturb a leaf that was still rooted behind the ball.

ADVERTISEMENT

For reference, while golfers can clear away loose debris, moving something still growing to improve a shot is against the rules. And as Watson held his tongue for the moment, Player saved his par, won the 17th with a birdie, and pocketed $150,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

But soon after the round, Watson decided to confront Player near the press tent. Only he did not realize that Dave Anderson of The New York Times could hear their exchange.

“I’m accusing you, Gary… you can’t do that… I’m tired of this,” Watson said, but Player firmly denied breaking any rule.

Fan Pulse Do You Think Justin Thomas Can Win Again With His New Caddie? Yes No DOCHRI95 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

Through this ruckus, Anderson’s report brought the disagreement into the open, and by Monday, two of the game’s biggest names were answering questions about cheating. Watson stood by his accusation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I didn’t get much sleep last night for thinking about it.”

Watson understood what such a charge could do to a reputation. Player, who called it a misunderstanding, felt that damage personally. Reflecting on the accusation later, he wrote, “When it is aimed at a champion, the repercussions can be monumental.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Player finished the weekend with $170,000, while Watson left with $10,000. The new event had certainly attracted attention, although not quite in the way its organizers might have expected.

2. Ace & the Halftime Spoiler (1987)

Four years after that argument, the Skins Game delivered a moment that left nothing to debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lee Trevino, golf’s great entertainer, was playing Nicklaus, Palmer and Fuzzy Zoeller at PGA West in La Quinta, California. Waiting near the end of the Stadium Course was its par-3 17th, an island green known as “Alcatraz.”

By the time the group reached it on Sunday, November 29, tied holes had built the value to $175,000. Trevino went first. He took his 6-iron and sent the ball 167 yards over the water, where it bounced once and rolled straight into the hole. He then leaped into the arms of his longtime caddie, Herman Mitchell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trevino had liked the shot from the moment he struck it, but he was still surprised to see it drop. “Never in my wildest dreams did I think it was going to go in.”

Nicklaus noticed his reaction and couldn’t resist a joke: “I think that’s the first time in my life I’ve heard him shut up.”

Trevino added a birdie on the 18th to finish with $310,000. He also won a car for the ace from Toyota, a company that already sponsored him. While Trevino and the others had witnessed the moment firsthand, fans at home were supposed to see it later that Sunday, after the afternoon football. NBC had recorded the action for its broadcast, but before it could air, Brent Musburger revealed Trevino’s ace during CBS’s NFL halftime show. “It was a dirty trick.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Weisman saw it as an attempt to steal NBC’s audience. CBS, however, argued that it had only reported a sports result. The disagreement added another twist to an already memorable afternoon, but Trevino’s ace remained the highlight.

3. Norman’s $1 Million Clean Sweep (2001)

Trevino needed one swing to take over a Skins Game. In 2001, Greg Norman needed patience. He was 46, had not won a tournament in three years, and was facing Tiger Woods, Colin Montgomerie, and Jesper Parnevik at Landmark Golf Club in Indio, California.

That year came with a new rule called validation. Winning a hole only put a player in line for the money, because he still had to match or beat everyone on the next one to collect it. Woods won the opening hole, Norman cancelled that skin on the second, and by Saturday evening, nobody had banked a dollar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Norman could see the possibility of the entire prize pool going down to the final hole. As reported by the Southeast Missourian, he predicted:

“We could be coming down to 18 with all the marbles on the line.”

Sunday brought him closer to that possibility. Parnevik finally threatened to break through with a 20-foot birdie on the 16th, leaving him one good hole away from a payday. Norman answered with a 10-foot birdie on the 17th and wiped out that chance. As reported by ESPN, Parnevik said:

“Greg came and stole it from me on 17.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That left Norman with one final challenge: protecting his position. A score matching the best on the par-5 18th would bring him $800,000. Woods sent his second shot into the water, Montgomerie did the same, and Parnevik ran into trouble in a fairway bunker. Norman was in a greenside bunker, with water behind the flag, so he chose caution. He left himself room, rolled his first putt to four feet and holed the next for par. As reported by Norman’s official website, he said:

“I’ve never had to make a par for $800,000 in my life.”

One $200,000 skin was still alive because Montgomerie had also made par. Norman settled it with a birdie on the second extra hole. All 18 skins and the full $1 million were his, a clean sweep the event had never seen.

4. The Pink Skirt (2005)

Fred Funk was 49 and making his first Skins Game appearance, an invitation earned by winning the Players Championship that March. At Trilogy Golf Club in La Quinta, he was up against Woods, Fred Couples, and Annika Sorenstam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sorenstam was the biggest name in women’s golf and, in 2003, had become the first woman to play in this event. Funk, meanwhile, was known for hitting it straight rather than far. A few weeks before they met, he told her he would wear a skirt for the whole hole if she outdrove him. Woods made sure Funk knew how much teasing would come with losing that bet.

Despite the light-hearted wager, Funk admitted that his debut came with plenty of nerves. As reported by The Seattle Times, he said:

“I was a nervous wreck on one.”

He did not have long to settle before the bet caught up with him. On the third hole, Sorenstam’s drive travelled 278 yards and finished seven ahead of his. She pulled a pink floral skirt from her bag, and Funk good-naturedly stepped into it, wearing it over his trousers until the hole was over.

The skirt wasn’t the only memorable part of Funk’s weekend. He ended Saturday’s play with a 25-foot eagle putt worth $225,000. He remained dangerous on Sunday, when Woods came within inches of a $280,000 eagle on the 16th. With the skirt now a running joke, Funk had an offer for him. As reported by Golf Channel, he said: “I’ve got a pretty pink skirt for you.”

Even a ball in the water on the 17th could not stop Funk, because the others failed to win that hole. On the 18th, he made birdie, Woods missed from eight feet, and the last $550,000 was gone. Funk finished with $925,000 and 15 skins. The man who lost the driving contest had won almost everything else.

5. “Mr. Skins” (1995–2004)

Fred Couples built his reputation as one of the Skins Game’s most successful players over nearly a decade. He finished second in 1992, 1993, and 1994 before winning in 1995 and 1996.

His 1999 victory carried a more personal meaning. Couples took the place of his friend Payne Stewart, who had died in a plane crash that October, and promised 30 percent of his earnings to a memorial fund in Stewart’s name. On the final hole, his drive ended up in a shrub. He still escaped, made birdie, and collected $410,000, taking his total to $635,000. Fellow competitor Mark O’Meara saw a new name taking shape, and as reported by ESPN, he said:

“Freddy is ‘Mr. Skins,’ or even better, Fred ‘Skins’ Couples.”

Couples added another title in 2003. A year later, at 45, he opened Sunday with a 27-foot birdie worth $300,000. Woods fought back, and the two were still battling after regulation. The contest ended on the fourth extra hole when Woods found the lake, giving Couples $640,000 and a record fifth victory. As reported by ESPN, Couples said:

“It’s a sweet day for me.”

By then, he had collected 77 skins and $3,515,000 across 11 appearances, and later starts took his earnings past $4.4 million. His memories, however, go beyond the totals. Looking back, as reported by Skratch, Couples explained what made the event special:

“You showed off a little bit. That’s what the Skins Game is all about.”

The Skins Game has never needed a conventional leaderboard to create lasting memories. Its format has produced moments that few regular tournaments could match. With the event returning for another edition, there’s room for another unexpected story.