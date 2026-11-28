The Skins Game is touted as the grandfather of silly-season golf. It produces banter, drama, intense finishes, and almost everything else a fun unofficial event should offer. And this year, the event delivered all of that, especially with the $2 million final skin coming down to inches. But the most memorable moments from the 2026 Farmers Insurance Skins Game went well beyond the golf shots. From Wyndham Clark teasing Jackson Koivun about his dating life to Justin Thomas joking about his disastrous playoff attempt, the Black Friday showdown delivered plenty of personality alongside its high-stakes golf.

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Held on November 27 at Atlantic Fields Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, the event brought together Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Wyndham Clark, and 21-year-old Jackson Koivun for a $4 million prize pool.

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Here are five moments that stood out.

#1. Jackson Koivun’s $2 million playoff victory came down to inches

The biggest moment of the day came when Jackson Koivun delivered under pressure to claim the $2 million final skin.

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The drama had been building throughout the closing holes. Justin Thomas narrowly missed a putt on the 17th, allowing $1 million to carry over. Nobody won the final skin outright on the 18th. This pushed the contest into a sudden-death, closest-to-the-pin playoff.

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Thomas went first, but his approach sailed long and left the green. Wyndham Clark followed and also missed the putting surface, leaving his ball on the left fringe. Brooks Koepka found the green, though his shot stopped more than 20 feet from the pin.

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That left Koivun with the final opportunity. The 21-year-old delivered a superb approach that finished just inches inside Koepka’s ball. The margin was so small that officials had to conduct an official measurement before confirming the winner.

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Watch Koivun’s winning shot here: https://x.com/SportsonPrime/status/2126383321928040506

The payday was particularly significant considering Koivun’s relatively short professional career. His Skins Game earnings alone nearly matched his PGA Tour career earnings entering the event.

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#2. Justin Thomas was not happy about going first in the playoff

While Koivun had every reason to celebrate, Justin Thomas reacted very differently to the sudden-death playoff. The two-time PGA Championship winner found himself in an unenviable position when he was selected to hit the opening shot in the closest-to-the-pin contest.

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Thomas needed to set the benchmark for the other three players, but his attempt went long and left. He missed the green entirely. With the $2 million prize on the line, it was hardly the start he wanted.

His reaction, however, was worth watching.

“Well, that was a fun day,” Thomas joked after seeing his ball sail past the target. He then added, “I can’t tell you how much it sucks going first in this situation right now.”

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His shot immediately ended his hopes of claiming the final $2 million, but it didn’t erase an otherwise productive afternoon. He collected three skins worth $475,000, including winnings on holes 2 and 15. His performance on the second hole was particularly memorable, as he nearly holed a bunker shot.

#3. Wyndham Clark roasted Jackson Koivun before the $2 million hole

Wyndham Clark made sure the young golfer received plenty of teasing before the biggest moment of the afternoon.

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During a pre-hole interview with Colt Knost, Clark was asked about his impressions of the 21-year-old standing nearby. Rather than focusing on Koivun’s golf, the two-time U.S. Open champion decided to discuss his social life.

“He’s pretty good. I’d like to see his off-course game a little bit better,” Clark said.

He continued with a playful assessment of Koivun’s dating life.

“He struggles talking to the ladies quite a bit. You know, he’s a young kid, good-looking kid, 21, has two million in the bank, yet he’s not talking to any chicks. A little concerned,” Clark added.

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Koivun was standing right there and had no choice but to respond.

He tried to brush off the comments, saying, “It’s not completely true, but I mean, it’s just not my priority.”

The exchange became even funnier when the conversation turned toward Clark’s own relationship status. Koivun pointed out that Clark was engaged, joking that the older golfer was “a little better than I am.”

#4. Brooks Koepka accepted a Thanksgiving challenge involving Bryson DeChambeau

Not every memorable moment from the 2026 Skins Game involved trash talk or comedy. Brooks Koepka’s conversation with Colt Knost offered a more personal look at the five-time major champion’s progress since returning to the PGA Tour in 2026.

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The interview began with Knost asking Koepka about his first tee shot following his return to the Tour. After his stint with LIV Golf, the January comeback drew plenty of attention, and Koepka admitted the moment affected him more than he expected.

“I was just happy to get it done with,” he said.

Koepka explained that he had built up the occasion in his head and felt nervous about how players, fans, and others around the Tour would receive him.

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“I think it’s probably built up way more in my head than it really was. Definitely nervous, was anxious about it,” he added.

For a player with five major championships, the admission offered an interesting glimpse into the mental side of his return. His first year back had been challenging, and Koepka had previously described his 2026 campaign as “pathetic” before calling it a disappointment ahead of The RSM Classic.

However, there were encouraging signs heading into the Skins Game. When Knost asked how close he was to returning to his old form, Koepka replied, “Very close.”

He pointed to improvements in his driving and putting, explaining that his driver was finally becoming a weapon again. His comments followed a T-10 finish at The RSM Classic, where he posted rounds of 67-70-67-67 for an 11-under-par total.

The serious conversation then took an entertaining turn.

Knost brought up Koepka’s long-running rivalry with Bryson DeChambeau and offered an unusual deal. He guaranteed Koepka a major championship in 2027, provided the golfer agreed to spend Thanksgiving with DeChambeau the following year.

Koepka’s response was short and amusing.

“I got to do what I got to do.”

#5. Justin Thomas clarified that he doesn’t hate Thanksgiving, just turkey

Justin Thomas provided another entertaining exchange during the broadcast, this time addressing his supposed dislike of Thanksgiving.

The conversation came during a pre-round interview, with the interviewer asking Thomas about the best part of his Thanksgiving meal the previous day. The question referred to his well-known lack of enthusiasm for the traditional holiday feast.

Thomas, however, wanted to correct the record.

“Okay, not saying I’m not a Thanksgiving fan. I’m just not a huge turkey fan,” he explained.

The interviewer was not ready to let him off the hook, responding with, “You hate Thanksgiving, we get it.”

Thomas played along with the joke, delivering a particularly dry response.

“Yep, hate people, dogs, kids, all of it.”

His dislike of turkey was already well known. He reportedly favors honey-baked ham and has previously said turkey doesn’t make his list of favorite holiday foods.

The 2026 Farmers Insurance Skins Game delivered plenty of drama, laughter, and memorable exchanges. While Jackson Koivun’s $2 million playoff victory stole the spotlight, the players’ candid conversations and playful banter made the event equally entertaining.