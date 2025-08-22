5x PGA Tour Winner Reflects on Touching ‘Full Circle’ Moment at East Lake

Harris English stepped onto the East Lake greens with the same spark fans had seen during his win at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open—his fifth PGA Tour title. With four top-10s this season and ranked 9th in the world, English carried the confidence of a player back among golf’s elite.

This time, though, the spark came from a room full of students, their curiosity taking him back to the early days that first made him love the game.

Before his opening round at East Lake, Harris English welcomed students from Apalachee High School—a visit with special meaning after the school in Winder, Georgia, was shaken by a tragic mass shooting last year that claimed four lives.

Both English and the students seemed a little shy at first, trading tentative smiles as they walked the course. One student asked, “What’s your favorite pregame meal?” English replied, “Normally it’s breakfast… overnight oats… I know it does not sound the best.” For him, overnight oats are simple, easy on the stomach, and keep him fueled through long hours on the course.

Another student asked, “What made you want to play golf?” English said, “Actually, I came to this tournament when I was 9 years old back in 1998… sounds like forever ago but uh… I remember coming to this tournament to practice around and bringing my…camera and taking pictures of guys… and I was like that’s what I wanna do when I grow up.” Harry English first came to this course when he was just nine years old. Growing up in South Georgia, it was a three-hour drive from his childhood home, but he came with his dad and was immediately captivated.

He loved hanging out on the putting green and chipping green, watching professionals practice, and snapping photos of the players, even if the pictures weren’t very good. He remembered meeting Payne Stewart, who was kind, gracious, and even struck a few funny poses for him, giving young English a glimpse into the personalities behind the game. Spending hours observing the players and their routines made a lasting impression. Though he played many sports as a child, golf had captured his heart he loved practicing, improving, and trying to reach the level of the professionals he had watched that day.

“Full circle here.. I think its my 4th or 5th time playing the tour championship… but its really uh..looking at my 9 year olf self like this is..what I wanted to do in my whole life” English added, After four years of grinding on tour, Harry English finally made it back to the Tour Championship, a goal he had set at the start of the year. “It’s really hard to make a Tour Championship,” he said, reflecting on the significance of the moment. For him, reaching this stage wasn’t just about playing another event it was proof of the hard work, focus, and persistence he had put in over the years. Making it back showed that he had achieved what he had set out to do this season, and it gave him a real shot at lifting the trophy at the end of the week.

A trusted putter and years of hard work give Harris English a quiet edge

This week represents the pinnacle of his season and a chance to achieve a goal he has been chasing for a long time. With over 10 years of experience and five PGA Tour wins, this week represents the pinnacle of his season and a chance to achieve a goal he has been chasing for a long time. Every shot, every putt, and every decision on the course will be guided by that singular ambition to bring the trophy home.

Alongside his skill and strategy, English relies on a small, almost ritualistic habit that has become part of his game. For over a decade, he has trusted the same Scottsdale Ho-Hum mallet putter, a club he picked up in college and has used ever since. What makes it unusual is the way he prefers the grips. “New grips feel slick, especially when my hands sweat. I’ll have the pen guy sand a new grip down to make it feel a little worn,” English explained. It is a subtle detail, almost invisible to fans, but it gives him comfort and quiet confidence on the greens that few others enjoy. Every delicate putt feels natural, guided by a club that has practically become an extension of his hands.

As English steps onto the first tee this week, that combination of talent, experience, and the familiarity of his trusted putter could be the edge that helps him stay calm under pressure and turn years of hard work into a triumphant moment on golf’s biggest stage.