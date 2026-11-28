Few things upset a golf community more than the thought of losing its course to a housing development. Royal Palm Beach residents have already faced this fight once. In 2018, 13th Floor Homes proposed building 450 homes on the southern part of Village Golf Club. Residents strongly opposed the plan, and it was eventually dropped. Eight years later, the same 175-acre golf course faces another possible redevelopment. The club is closing, and its new owner, GL Homes, could build up to 1,750 homes on the property. However, that is the maximum number allowed under a possible interpretation of the new law, not a confirmed construction plan.

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This time, residents face a different challenge. Florida’s new law allows qualifying developments to receive approval without a public hearing or a village vote. Golfers in Palm Beach County have seen other courses, including Falls Country Club and Turtle Bay, move towards residential development. However, those proposals went before county officials. At Village Golf Club, residents may not get the same chance to speak up, even though they successfully stopped an earlier housing plan.

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Florida’s Infill Redevelopment Act, known as Senate Bill 1434, passed the Senate by a 36-0 vote and the House by an 87-24 vote in March. Governor Ron DeSantis signed it into law on May 21. It applies to environmentally affected properties of at least five acres in Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties. Golf courses can qualify because of the chemicals and pesticides used on their land over many years.

Under the law, qualifying projects can receive approval without a public hearing. Developers can build up to the lower of the area’s average housing density or 25 homes per acre. State Senator Alexis Calatayud, who sponsored the bill, said it does not remove the need for environmental cleanup. She argued that it only removes zoning restrictions that have increased development costs.

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GL Homes bought Village Golf Club in a deal valued at $14.5 million, according to the Town-Crier. The new law could allow up to 1,750 homes on the property, although Village Manager Ray Liggins has put the potential figure at more than 1,500. However, GL Homes has not yet announced what it plans to build on the site.

Village officials hoped the law’s extra safeguards might help. Those include a 12-month idle requirement, notice to neighbors and a double parks fee, but they apply only when a course is completely surrounded by residential development. Village Golf Club is not. Liggins is authorized to spend up to $50,000 on legal review, and buying the course isn’t realistic, since the previous owners would sell only at development value.

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Mayor Jeff Hmara said, “It is the worst example of a violation of home rule.” Liggins told the Post, “This is a terrible law.”

The club’s website lists Sunday, December 6 as the anticipated final day of operations, subject to change. Sal Cangelosi, 84, has played there for more than 30 years, two to three times a week, and told the Post it is still affordable. Liggins said the course was not losing money and received an offer too good to refuse.

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He also told residents, “The grief of losing the golf course is real.”

GL Homes also plans nearly 300 high-end single-family homes on the closed Polo West course in Wellington, priced from $1.3 million to $3 million. Developers are eyeing four more county courses, including 661 homes at Atlantic National and 446 units at Boca Dunes. Neighbors at Atlantic National are already fighting back, citing deed restrictions.

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Liggins said efforts are underway to persuade the new Legislature to repeal the law, but he acknowledged the village may be unable to stop it at Village Golf Club.

This could signal a bigger shift for South Florida golf. If the law stands, closing a course may become the easy part, and a neighborhood’s say may come down to deed restrictions and lawsuits rather than a hearing.