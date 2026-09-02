Florida Governor Backs Tiger Woods’ Right to Drive a Golf Cart After 5-Year Ban

Tiger Woods has lost his driver’s license for five years, but Florida Governor Ron DeSantis does not want that to stop Woods from using a golf cart. DeSantis spoke publicly this week about the unusual part of Woods’ DUI plea deal, bringing more attention to the issue in the golf world.

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The moment came Tuesday night, when the account TWLEGION shared DeSantis’ own post on X.

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“Tiger should be able to drive a golf cart on the golf course,” the governor wrote, responding directly to a NUCLR GOLF post questioning whether Tiger Woods would even be allowed behind the wheel of one.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 26, 2020; San Diego, California, USA; Tiger Woods plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course – South Co. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

DeSantis followed up with a second post making his reasoning explicit.

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“Exactly. People that lose their license aren’t typically barred from driving a golf cart on a golf course.”

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To understand why a governor is talking about golf carts, it is important to go back to March. Woods was driving on a residential road on Jupiter Island, Florida, where the speed limit was 30 mph, when his Land Rover hit a maintenance truck and rolled over.

Nobody was hurt, but deputies said Woods showed signs of impairment. They also found two pills in his pocket. Woods identified them as hydrocodone, a prescription opioid.

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Woods passed a breathalyzer test but refused to take a urine test. He was apprehended and charged with DUI at the scene. Woods first pleaded not guilty. That changed this week when he appeared in Martin County circuit court and accepted a plea deal.

The DUI charge was reduced to reckless driving. He also received a citation for careless driving and pleaded no contest to a separate charge for refusing the chemical test. Woods was fined $1,500. Judge Darren Steele also suspended his driver’s license for five years as part of the deal, which allowed Woods to avoid jail time.

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The judge didn’t leave room for interpretation.

“There are no exceptions,” Steele warned Woods. “If you were to drive for any reason at all, you would immediately go back to jail.”

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Woods’ manager, Mark Steinberg, addressed the outcome afterward.

“Tiger is not absolved of accountability and he surrendered his license for the next five years,” he said. “He is continuing his treatment and prioritizing all aspects of his health.”

Prosecutor Thomas Bakkedahl defended the deal, noting toxicologists found insufficient proof of impairment given Woods’ documented prescription and years-long tolerance from managing chronic pain.

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“I did what I think is right,” he said.

Here’s where the situation became complicated. Florida law defines a golf cart as “a motor vehicle that is designed and manufactured for operation on a golf course for sporting or recreational purposes and that is not capable of exceeding speeds of 20 miles per hour.”

Since Florida classifies golf carts as motor vehicles, some reports suggested Woods’ five-year license suspension could also affect his ability to use a golf cart. That could have meant walking between holes or relying on a caddie.

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However, Bakkedahl said that is not the case. Florida law does not require anyone aged 18 or older to have a driver’s license to operate a golf cart, whether on a golf course or in certain public areas. Because a license is not required, Woods’ suspension does not prevent him from using a golf cart.

For now, the main point is simple: Woods can still use a golf cart on the course, even though his driver’s license is suspended for five years. It is a small relief for the 50-year-old, 15-time major champion, who has also dealt with several physical problems in recent years.

It remains unclear whether DeSantis’ comments have any legal effect or were simply his view on an issue that has received a lot of attention. Either way, the comments have brought more attention to Woods’ case, with even his ability to use a golf cart becoming part of the story.