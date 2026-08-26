‘Flukey’: Scottie Scheffler Flags Major Concern Over PGA Tour’s Radical Change

Scottie Scheffler sees a potential flaw in the PGA Tour’s bold postseason overhaul. The Tour recently announced a dramatic shift for 2028, trading its long-criticized point-based staggered start for a two-week match-play finale. While fans and broadcast partners have praised the decision to bring head-to-head drama back to the schedule, Scheffler worries the new format’s inherent randomness clashes directly with season-long financial rewards.

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Speaking at the press conference, Scheffler was asked about how the Tour should weigh and distribute money across the season. He made it clear that match play and season-long financial rewards don’t mix well.

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“If you’re going to reward people financially for season-long success, I think the best way to do it is reward them throughout the course of the entire season,” Scheffler said. “When you look at the match play format, I think part of what makes it interesting is it can be a bit flukey at times. It’s not like team sports where you’re playing against each other. It’s both of us playing against the golf course and adding up our scores. Does the best player always win at match play? Not necessarily.”

Match play strips away the cushion a dominant year usually provides over 72 holes. A single cold putter or bad stretch of holes can eliminate the Tour’s top performer in round one, regardless of how many titles they won during the regular season.

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Moreover, golf has seen this play out for years in teams and knockout formats, where lower-ranked players regularly beat high-ranked ones simply because the sample size is too small to reward consistently. That’s why the Tour’s decision to keep its financial rewards tied to 20-plus events in a regular season drew Scheffler’s approval.

Moreover, the world number one framed the separation of the regular season points race from the postseason as the right call. He argues that accumulating value over dozens of events is a fairer gauge of who deserves to be paid than a two-week bracket ever could.

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Scheffler’s remarks come as the Tour finalizes operational details for the 2028 overhaul, which will feature an opening 32-man group stage before narrowing to a 16-player knockout bracket.

While exact purse distributions between the regular-season finale and the match-play championship have not been made public, Scheffler’s push for financial clarity ensures the debate will continue long before the first bracket is set.

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Scheffler on His Love-Hate History With the Tour Championship Format

The financial question came after Scheffler was asked directly about his love-hate relationship with the past Tour Championship format. The reference was the shift from the stroke-based staggered starts to a full points system.

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Speaking to the press, Scheffler admitted he had backed the points model even as it confused usual fans. “I was in a unique position of being in favor of the points, but I can definitely see how that was confusing for a casual fan at the end of the year,” he said.

That format, in place since 2019, replaced the staggered stroke starts with a cumulative-point race that resets before East Lake.

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The Tour has already tried and abandoned match play once before. The WGC Match Play event was scrapped after 2023, largely because it struggled to hold a television audience once the field thinned out to finalists. Moreover, Scheffler says that the match format gives him similar confusion. It’s unusual for him to have a full-week tournament with no winner at the end.

Only now time can tell us how everything will pan out for the fans, broadcasters, and most importantly the players