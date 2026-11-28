In its attempt to challenge traditional golf and make the sport more entertaining, LIV Golf spent more than $5 billion. However, after five years in business, the tour once backed by the PIF is winding down operations and moving toward liquidation after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Although LIV has effectively shut down, the recent success of a YouTube golf tourney has brought its failure into the spotlight.

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The Internet Invitational is on the rise, and its 2026 edition has made waves. Despite having very few professional golfers in its field, it has outdone professional events. In fact, golf insider Andy Johnson took notice of this and questioned LIV Golf’s strategy.

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“I think it meets golf consumers where they’re at in this particular golf consumer where it’s at where they’re at,” Johnson said during an episode of the Fried Egg Golf podcast. “What I mean by that is it’s super easy to watch. It has limited commercials. Um, like a big complaint of PGA Tour players is like there’s no personality. Like everybody in the Internet Invitational has personality so much so that like whether you like them or not, they make you feel stuff. Um there’s so many big characters in it. And then, so it has the personality, the drama.”

Johnson summed up his thoughts by saying the Internet Invitational is a success because “it meets everybody where they’re at.” Following this, Johnson made a blunt point about LIV Golf.

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“You know, you literally think about how much money LIV flushed down the drain and the Internet Invitational has created a consumer product that uh that’s more popular than probably all of LIV’s events this year combined,” Johnson said.

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It’s worth noting that Johnson’s assessment of the situation is not incorrect. Despite spending billions of dollars and featuring top-tier talent, the 2026 Internet Invitational easily surpassed LIV Golf’s viewership.

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For example, Episodes 1 and 2 of the 2026 Internet Invitational amassed 16 million views in total. This alone beats LIV Golf’s total viewership in 2026. The full six-episode run pulled over 48 million views.

This means the competition averaged about 8,000,000 views per episode. On the other hand, while LIV Golf performed better than in 2025, the numbers are no match to the Internet Invitational.

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According to Sports Business Journal, LIV averaged 386,000 viewers across 14 broadcasts on the Fox network. While that was a 12% increase from 345,000 viewers across 17 Fox broadcasts in 2025, it wasn’t enough to keep the business running.

Hence, it’s not surprising to see a notable insider like Andy Johnson take a brutal dig at LIV Golf. After all, the Internet Invitational has created a highly watched product in a short amount of time. Although its field might not feature the best golfers, it consists of personalities that leave an impact every time they appear on screen.

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The results also led Bobby Ray, one of the Internet Invitational’s winners, to pose an interesting question to his followers. On his Instagram story, Ray asked what would be more prestigious in the next five years: winning the Internet Invitational or winning a PGA Tour event.

Although Ray’s response received a lot of criticism, there is no denying that the Internet Invitational is massive in its own right. While it remains to be seen whether winning it could ever match the prestige of a PGA Tour event, who knows what’s possible with social media’s rise? Only time can tell.