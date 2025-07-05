Forced to Retire LPGA Pro Makes Blunt Confession About Leaving Golf: ‘I Don’t Care’

She used to wake up to ice baths and tee times. Now, it’s school drop-offs, marathon prep, and tennis matches. Her swing once graced the fairways of Pinehurst and Pebble Beach, but now, she’s swinging less with a driver and more with a racket, or holding her children’s hands. Injuries had whispered retirement into her ears for years, and eventually, they got loud enough that she had to listen. The story of this former LPGA pro, whose name defined an era of women’s golf, is one of transformation, pain, and unexpected joy.

Former LPGA star Michelle Wie West’s post-golf life is nothing short of radiant. Since stepping away from full-time competition after the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open—and playing her final pro event in 2023 at Pebble Beach—Wie West has embraced a completely new rhythm. She’s a mother of two, a tournament host, an entrepreneur, and, perhaps most meaningfully, someone who’s finally made peace with not chasing perfection.

In her latest Instagram Reel, Wie West is seen laughing, playing golf casually with her kids, running a marathon, and simply soaking in the moments. The Reel read: “You look happier,” and in response: “Thanks, my entire self worth isn’t attached to my golf score anymore.” It’s not just a social media moment, but a full-circle statement from someone who spent her youth being hailed as golf’s next great hope; only to later admit that emulating Tiger Woods’s intense training regimen led to long-term physical damage. She once confessed that “training like a man” contributed to her downfall, and ultimately retired after the birth of her daughter.

In her caption, Wie West wrote, “I don’t care about bogeys anymore. I care that my kids are happy, healthy, and kind. That’s the new leaderboard. 🥹🫶” In past interviews, she’s admitted the grind of the tour was exhausting. “I’m very happy with my life right now,” she told Golf Monthly in 2023. “I have an incredible family and all the things that I have time to be able to do now.” And now, in 2025, she’s living proof that letting go doesn’t mean giving up.

She rarely plays golf competitively anymore. Instead, she channels her immense passion and competitive drive into multifaceted endeavors: hosting the Mizuho Americas Open, mentoring young athletes, investing in women’s sports startups, and truly redefining what a “retired athlete” looks like. Her post-golf playbook includes tequila brands, media ventures, and a jewelry collaboration that famously ended up on Taylor Swift’s wrist.

She’s also an investor in TGL’s Los Angeles Golf Club and a board member at LA Golf, which focuses on creating cutting-edge golf equipment for women. Beyond golf, Wie West is deeply invested in elevating the visibility of women in sports through her strategic support of companies like Togethxr, a media and commerce company aimed at increasing the representation of female athletes. So, what fills the competitive void for Wie West?

Michelle Wie West’s new obsession

Surprisingly, the answer is tennis. In several interviews earlier this year, Wie West revealed a playful twist in her post-retirement journey: she’s fallen in love with tennis, something she avoided during her golf career. “I never played tennis before because I’m a fade golfer, and in tennis you really have to turn it over,” she explained. “So, it would always give me anxiety that I would mess up my golf swing.”

Now that her swing no longer determines her worth, she’s fully embraced the sport. “It was always one of the things that I wanted to do after I retired,” she told Golf.com. “I think I might join a league. If I could play every day, I would be so happy.” Tennis, she says, brings the joy of competition without the baggage. And yes, she even subbed in for a tennis league match earlier this year, scoring the match-winning point in a 12-10 thriller. “Serena [Williams] better watch out,” joked broadcaster Kira Dixon at the 2025 Masters.