Forced to Retire LPGA Pro Recalls the ‘Embarrassing’ Moment That She Can Never Live Again

If you have a kid, this one will be an emotional read. Jane Park, a retired LPGA pro and devoted mom, has been bravely sharing her journey with her daughter Grace, who was diagnosed with intractable epilepsy at just 10 months old. Through her social media updates, Park has given a raw glimpse into their daily struggles, showcasing the psychological and physical toll of caring for a child with a chronic condition. Despite the challenges, Park’s love and dedication to her daughter shine through, celebrating every small victory and “inch stone” along the way. Park once said, “I really do not take a single day for granted with her”, and we can tell you that she absolutely meant it.

In her latest Instagram story, Park shared a vulnerable moment that might bring tears to many eyes. She recalled the one and only time her little bundle of joy, Grace, crawled towards the bathroom, opened the door, and climbed up her leg, demanding a cuddle while mom was getting ready for work. As Park affectionately put it, “It was the ‘no respect for personal space’ phase that everyone had warned me about.” She lovingly remembered the moment, saying, “I loved watching the eagerness in her face, tongue out the side, trying to navigate how she would scale my legs and get into her nook.” The photo taken by her husband, Pete Godfrey, still holds a special place in her heart, and she’s tempted to share it one day, saying, “Maybe I’ll share the photo one day, or paint it and share.”

Park’s words paint a vivid picture of the moment, and you can almost feel the warmth and love radiating from the scene. Though the photo remains private for now, Park found solace in an illustration by Giselle Dikel that spoke to her soul and captured the moment, which is always going to be a happy memory for the former golfer, but she can never relive it. As she beautifully put it, “Her art speaks to my soul… all parts of what could have been, should have been, and is.” The illustration seems to have bridged the gap, allowing Park to express the emotions she feels, and you can find it right below.

And when we say Park takes every moment to celebrate her little champion, we’re not kidding. One time back in 2022, the 4-year-old had just returned from the hospital, bravely fighting off disease. Park posted a picture captioned, “Fought off two viruses in the hospital while looking like a Lexus December to Remember car with that giant bow.”

She doesn’t just celebrate. Park even found herself motivated to paint because of her daughter. She explained, “Hi! I’m Jane. I started painting on a whim in February while watching YouTube videos. I never thought it would bring me so much joy. What started as a simple hobby has grown into something much bigger. I love using my art to represent disability and celebrate different experiences.”

Ever since her daughter came into her life, Park has always looked to be a better version of herself, and her latest endeavor is a step towards it.

Jane Park’s journey of self-improvement

When COVID-19 forced Jane Park into an unplanned sabbatical, she humorously replied, “Self-improvement, what’s that?” Little did she know, her life was about to take a dramatic turn. After welcoming her daughter Grace, she faced a new reality when her baby girl suffered multiple undiagnosed brain seizures, resulting in significant brain damage. Instead of breaking down, Park chose to focus on “self-improvement” in the face of her struggles. She found solace in painting, creating over 25 pieces in just a month, and sharing her journey on Instagram.

Through her art, Park pays tribute to her daughter’s journey, celebrating different experiences and representing disability. Despite her busy schedule, she’s committed to delivering on her promises, including a Father’s Day painting project. With a dash of humor, she asks for patience, saying, “I may be over-ambitious with my Father’s Day painting promises, but I will try my best to get them to you before the big day 😅.” Will Jane Park’s artistic endeavors inspire others to find solace in creativity amidst life’s challenges? Let us know in the comment section below!