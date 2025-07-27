Forget Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler Won’t Even Equal Ben Hogan’s Major Record According to Analyst

Few have gone as far as to say Scottie Scheffler might be better than Tiger Woods. They see the dominance, the calm under pressure, and trust that he’s on track to either match or come close to Woods’s legacy in the years ahead. Scottie even took the same number of days (1197) as Woods to go from 1x major winner to 4x major winner. But then there’s a rare voice cut from a different cloth entirely; few insiders think Scheffler’s rise might not last much longer. In fact, he believes a fall is coming.

On the Talk To Me Birdie podcast, Mark Allen delivered what might be one of the boldest takes yet on Scheffler’s golf career. “I’m going to regret what I’m about to say. I don’t think he’s going to win as many as most think he’s going to win,” said Mark Allen on the Talk To Me Birdie podcast. At a time when double-digit majors are being predicted and Tiger Woods comparisons are gaining traction, Allen stands firmly against the tide.

Scottie’s competitors, like Xander, have acknowledged his fierceness. “You can’t even say he’s on a run. He’s just been killing it for over two years now,” Scheuffele said. Even Rory McIlroy, one of Scheffler’s fiercest competitors, has acknowledged his level of play. Rory said that very few players in golf history have had a run like Scheffler’s over the past two to three years. It’s not just a hot streak; it’s consistent, world-class dominance. Mark Allen didn’t just question the numbers. He pointed to something specific: Scheffler’s footwork.

Allen believes that’s where things could go wrong. “At some point, he’s got to start missing the center of the club,” he said, comparing Scottie’s movement to that of a weekend hacker. The concerns aren’t just talk, either. During the US Open at Oakmont, Scheffler’s swing looked off, especially in the lower body. On Friday, he headed straight to the range with coach Randy Smith and caddie Ted Scott. Cameras caught the moment. Scottie looked frustrated, and the back-and-forth with his coach didn’t seem easy. For a player usually so composed, it was one of the first signs that something might be off. That’s why Allen followed up with, “I don’t think he’ll win a dozen, is what I’m saying.” Allen went on and even compared Scheffler and McIlroy’s swings.

“I look at Rory McIlroy’s footwork, then I look at his… and I think, my god, it’s like a complete weekend warrior hacker,” he said. Rory’s footwork has always been one of his strengths. It’s clean, balanced, and smooth through the ball. You can see how well he controls his lower body, and it helps him stay solid under pressure. Scheffler’s is a different story. His feet move a lot more, sometimes even slipping as he swings. It works for him now, but Allen’s not sure it will keep working when the pressure’s up and the majors keep stacking.

Allen didn’t shy away from making comparisons to the elites either. “People are talking about Tiger at the moment. Tiger won 15. I don’t think he’ll get to double figures,” he said. While Tiger never stopped pushing and even added his 15th major at the 2019 Masters, Allen sees a different trajectory for Scheffler. He believes Scottie might stall out before reaching that elite tier. And history shows it’s not unheard of. Ernie Els, for example, was one of the most dominant players of his era. He won four majors, but despite being in the mix for years, he never got to five. Also, Ben Hogan came close to achieving a double-figure major but slipped by 1 major. But not everyone on the podcast agreed with Allen’s take.

Co-host Nick O’Hern pushed back, pointing out that Scheffler is only 29, with plenty of time ahead. “He might at 35 pack it up… He gets 10 more years; that’s 40 majors,” O’Hern said. And he might be right. Ten more years means dozens of chances, and judging a player’s ceiling this early can be risky. But Allen stood firm. For him, it comes down to one thing: footwork. “I’m going to eat my words… I just can’t see that footwork getting to 10 or 12 majors. I just can’t see it,” he said.

Still, not everyone agrees with Allen. Some analysts think Scheffler’s swing works just fine and see no reason he can’t reach double digits.

Some Believe Scheffler Can Still Reach Double-Digit Majors

Golf analyst Ryan Lavner doesn’t see Scottie Scheffler’s dominance as a short-term hot streak. In his view, Scheffler’s rise “doesn’t seem like a spurt”; it’s not just a phase where everything is clicking by chance. Instead, Lavner believes Scheffler has built his game for the long haul, with solid fundamentals, a calm mindset, and the kind of consistency that rarely fades. His ability to stay composed under pressure and deliver across all conditions points to something deeper and more lasting than just good form.

Based on that, Lavner has made a bold prediction: he believes Scheffler could win “around 10 majors” during his career. It’s a big number, putting him in the company of all-time greats, but Lavner is confident as long as Scheffler avoids major injuries and doesn’t lose motivation. With the way he’s been performing, Lavner sees no reason why Scheffler can’t join the ranks of the legends.

Whether Allen’s concerns prove true or Scheffler keeps silencing the doubters, one thing’s certain: golf will be watching closely. The majors won’t wait, and neither will the takes.