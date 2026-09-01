‘Formally Been Placed on Hold’: USGA Delays Colt Knost’s Controversial Amateur Reinstatement

Former golfer-turned-golf commentator Colt Knost announced last year that he had applied to regain his amateur status. The decision immediately drew backlash on social media because of his professional background. Despite that, Knost remained hopeful of receiving approval from the United States Golf Association (USGA). Nearly a year later, he finally got his answer, but it was probably not the one he was hoping for.

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“The USGA has recently decided to re-evaluate its reinstatement guidelines for applicants who, like you, have a successful history competing as a professional,” an email from the USGA read, which was shared by Knost himself on X. “Questions regarding how the guidelines should apply in these circumstances have contributed to earlier delays in reaching a decision on your application, and your application has now formally been placed on hold while staff works with the USGA Amateur Status Committee and Executive Committee to complete this work.”

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Knost, who won the 2007 U.S. Amateur before turning professional, wanted to return to amateur competition. And his main goal was reportedly to qualify for the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship. Winning that event would earn him an invitation to The Masters, something Knost qualified for in 2008 after his U.S. Amateur victory but gave up when he turned professional.

The golf commentator, of course, played eight years on the PGA Tour and earned nearly $4.5 million across 199 starts. After stepping away from professional golf in 2020, he transitioned into broadcasting and podcasting. Meanwhile, the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship features elite post-college amateur golfers aged 25 and older who work regular jobs and do not play professional golf.

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So, the controversy around his pursuit stemmed from the perception among the fans that a former PGA Tour player of Knost’s caliber could have an unfair advantage over other amateurs. Critics pointed to his PGA Tour experience, millions in earnings, and former top-100 world ranking to make their point.

Knost, however, defended his move to pursue amateur status quickly after the backlash on social media. He asked his critics to “pump the brakes” and “relax.” The 41-year-old pointed out that he regularly gets beaten at his home course. And that too against the likes of a dentist and a former car salesman, arguing that his professional background does not necessarily give him an unfair advantage.

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He also explained that, because of his other responsibilities, he likely wouldn’t play many amateur events, with a pro/scratch tournament potentially being his only appearance. “What’s wrong with that?” Knost asked. He added that he had formally applied to regain his amateur status and insisted, “My game isn’t s— compared to what it used to be. I’m being totally honest.”

Knost’s move came right after last year’s U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship, which took place from September 13–18, 2025, at Troon Country Club and Troon North Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. 39-year-old Brandon Holtz had picked up the win in the event. And the update from the USGA regarding Knost’s appeal came right before this year’s event.

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The 2026 U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship will be held from September 26 to October 1, 2026, at Sand Valley Resort in Nekoosa, Wisconsin. Unfortunately for Colt Knost, the 42-year-old former golfer will once again have to watch the event from the sidelines. But it will be interesting to see whether he ever regains his amateur status.