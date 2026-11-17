From packing grocery bags during the pandemic to competing on golf’s biggest stages, Joe Dean’s journey has been nothing short of incredible. For years, he continued working as a delivery driver, using the income to fund his golfing career. On Sunday, those years of struggle, hard work, and perseverance finally paid off when Dean secured his PGA Tour card for the 2027 season.

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The 32-year-old finished tied for 27th at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, earning enough points to become the 10th player to earn a PGA Tour card, per ESPN. Under the qualification criteria, only the top 10 players in the Race to Dubai rankings who do not already hold playing privileges on the American circuit receive PGA Tour cards for the following season.

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This comes after the 32-year-old, who finished 10th on the rankings with 1,872 points, recently told Today’s Golfer that despite securing the coveted PGA Tour card, golf was not his first choice.

“A lot of people are probably going to hate me for saying this, but if I could earn a better living doing something else, I probably would,” Dean said. “Even in the moment when I’m playing well, it’s not fun. It’s stressful. There’s a ton of pressure, and I don’t find that fun. I find being sat by a fishing lake or cleaning my car fun and no pressure. But that’s just personal to me.”

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Despite his views on having fun, it’s a good thing the Englishman didn’t give up on golf to pursue another career, as his fortunes took a remarkable turn at the season-ending event. Of course, he was nowhere close to challenging for the victory, but after carding a 2-over-par 74 in Sunday’s final round, Dean found himself in danger of slipping outside the qualification threshold required to secure a PGA Tour card for the 2027 season.

Dean’s qualification was precarious—he secured the final available card only after Mikael Lindberg’s performance. Lindberg, who eventually finished tied for fifth in the event, bogeyed his final hole on the fourth and final day of the tournament. That costly mistake worked in Dean’s favor, allowing the Englishman to climb back into 10th place in the Race to Dubai rankings and secure the final available PGA Tour card. Now, he can look forward to crossing the Atlantic to compete on a circuit where the financial rewards are considerably greater.

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This will be a far cry from the days when he delivered groceries to earn enough money to fund his golfing career. However, none of this would have been possible without his success on the course this year. While he didn’t enjoy a remarkable winning run, the 32-year-old managed to claim the Husqvarna British Masters title in August and recorded three additional top-10 finishes to strengthen his position in the season-long rankings.

That being said, Joe Dean wasn’t the only golfer to earn a PGA Tour card through the year-long DP World Tour race. Former LIV Golf players Patrick Reed, Eugenio Chacarra, and Bernd Wiesberger also secured playing privileges on the American circuit thanks to their performances in the Race to Dubai standings.

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Reed finished second with 3,627.26 points, Chacarra claimed first place with 4,919 points, while Wiesberger ended the campaign in ninth place with 2,101 points.

Others who earned their PGA Tour cards through the rankings include Casey Jarvis (third with 2,956.58 points), Jayden Schaper (fourth with 2,586.19 points), and Daniel Hillier (fifth with 2,491.65 points). But for Joe Dean, his life will never be the same again.