Former LIV Golf Pro Confesses He’s ‘In Much Better Place’ Following Brutal Relegation

When players join LIV Golf, there are press releases, signing bonuses, and a sense that the money will last longer than any criticism. Leaving is different. It shows up in the points tables, on the final-round leaderboards, and in the unforgiving numbers of the Drop Zone, which does not care about past achievements. Henrik Stenson learned this in Indianapolis last August. He finished one shot behind a teammate, missed a putt that would have kept him safe, but ended four years with LIV Golf. Now, eight and a half months later, he says he is in a better place than he has been in years, and he truly means it.

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“I was definitely run down,” Stenson said this week at Concession Golf Club, where he started the Senior PGA Championship with an even-par 72. “Getting back into a good daily routine has really helped me, and I’m in a much better place now than I was six months ago. I’ve been home, eating well, sleeping well, and working out.”

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After 28 years of competing worldwide, the pause was not a setback for him. He has said it was necessary.

Relegation was decided by one shot. Ian Poulter, his Majesticks co-captain, birdied four of his last five holes at LIV Indianapolis and overtook Stenson by 0.38 points in the final standings. Stenson missed a birdie on the last hole and ended the 2025 season with 6.11 points. He accepted the outcome directly.

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“That’s the way it goes, but I had it all in my own hands, and I didn’t finish it the way I wanted and should have.” He continued, “I got no one else to blame than myself for not playing better in the final round there.”

He has taken responsibility without excuses. Stenson, who shot a final-round 63 at Royal Troon in 2016 to become Sweden’s first major champion, does not avoid hard truths. When he says he is in a better place, it reflects what the last four seasons have cost him in terms of effort and competitive position.

“Over the course of a career, you’re going to have good years, you’re going to have bad years. It’s part of professional sports. You’ve just got to deal with it and move forward.”

Moving forward, the schedule picks up fast. The Legends Tour debut is next week in Barbados. In May, there’s the US Open qualifier in London. July brings the Senior US Open, The Open at Royal Birkdale, and the Senior Open at Gleneagles.

“It’s a bit of a new chapter in my life, in my career. I’ve got some really fun tournaments coming up. We’ll see how that goes and make a plan going into ’27.”

Stenson’s reset comes at a time when clean exits are rare in the post-LIV world. This makes his recovery stand out even more.

Henrik Stenson’s return highlights the uneven post-LIV road back

Stenson’s return to competitive golf has been straightforward. He paid over $1.3 million in DP World Tour fines, fulfilled his membership requirements, and did not participate in the LIV Promotions Event. Turning 50 on April 5 made him eligible for the senior circuit, and he will qualify for the PGA Tour Champions at the end of August.

Not everyone who left LIV has had an easy return. Hudson Swafford, who was relegated after the 2024 season, is serving a five-year PGA Tour suspension and cannot play until 2027. He is now working in real estate. Anthony Kim, who earned a single point in 23 LIV events over two seasons, was also relegated with Stenson in Indianapolis and does not have a clear path back. The PGA Tour’s Returning Member Program has helped some players, but others, like Pat Perez, who rejoined in January 2026, are still suspended and cannot compete until next year, according to a recent report on the changing post-LIV landscape.

Stenson did not take any of these routes. He paid the fines, completed his suspension, waited until he was eligible by age, and returned to competition at Concession Golf Club this week.

“I’ve toured the world for 28 years. I felt the same now as during COVID — it was kind of nice to have that extra bit of time.”

He took time away from the game. Now that eligibility is secured, his schedule will include senior majors as they come.