Former LIV Golfer’s Ryder Cup Dreams Crumble Despite Major Physical Transformation

With the inception of LIV, hardcore traditionalists strongly opposed it due to its game format. But the youngsters were quick to jump on the money-wagon, including Eugenio Chacarra. However, things quickly began falling apart. LIV failed to deliver OWGR points, so beyond the lucrative bounty, there was no real progression. Looking back at it, Eugenio noted that he felt betrayed.

For someone who had always dreamt of competing in the Ryder Cup, Chacarra didn’t have the platform to propel him there. Due to this, Chacarra not only lost his motivation but also struggled mentally. Even though he is out of LIV now.

“I was losing a little motivation,” he told Bunkered Magazine. “Because once you win out there, it’s just money, you know? If I won individually, I saw nothing change. Once you have a lot of money, this doesn’t matter. So I was losing a lot of motivation to get better and practise. That’s why my last year in LIV was a little bad golf-wise and mental-wise as a person.”

Growing up watching Tiger Woods tee it off in the Ryder Cups, Chacarra always dreamed of the big stages. “[I] tried to be where I dreamed of when I was little because obviously LIV didn’t exist when I was little. My dream has always been to be a PGA Tour player.” So, in an attempt to rekindle his Ryder Cup hopes, Chacarra dropped off his money-fuelled LIV contract by the end of 2023.

Since leaving LIV, Eugenio Chacarra found his groove back. He returned to the DP World Tour. With real stakes now, Chacarra began his physical transformation that had taken a backseat during his time with LIV. Chacarra lost a total of 20 pounds and got back into shape, with the Ryder Cup in sight now.

He figured if he wanted to stand a chance at contention, he would need to find his best physical form. “I’m a totally different guy now. I mean, I’ve lost 20 pounds,” reflecting on his time away from the Saudi-backed circuit.

However, losing weight won’t be enough. Despite bubbling with hot possibilities and booming potential, Chacarra needs something tangible to work his way into the European roster.

With the Tour’s policies for ex-LIV players, Chacarra faced a one-year suspension from the PGA Tour, continuing until September 23. Ranked 57th in the European Ryder Cup and potentially having no opportunity to gain OWGR points in the PGA Tour, Chacarra couldn’t enter the Ryder Cup conversations. Turns out, even his physical transformation couldn’t flip the script.

So, despite sweating off in the courses, Eugenio Chacarra will have to wait another year. The league still continues to crumble Chacarra’s Ryder Cup dreams. However, leaving the LIV circuit did have its own undeniable positives, and Chacarra holds no regrets.

Leaving the LIV circuit changed Eugenio Chacarra

For Eugenio Chacarra, leaving LIV was not just an attempt to get into the PGA Tour. It was a way of reclaiming what he had lost with them: his love and passion for golf. Chacarra admitted that he had become too comfortable with LIV since wins barely meant anything on the circuit. “That’s what my team thought. And I’m glad they told me that because I’m a completely different guy, I’m a completely different person now.” Chacarra claimed that his team helped get back into the proper mindset with golf.

“Every day we work and grind to one day become one of the best players in the world,” Chacarra added. Now, out of the LIV circuit, Chacarra is already starting to make his mark. The Hero Indian Open on the DP World Tour was his first win since dropping the LIV contract. But Chacarra’s is not stopping any time soon. Ranked 21st in the Race to Dubai rankings, Chacarra now eyes the PGA Tour and, eventually, his childhood dream of the Ryder Cup.