Former LPGA Pro Michelle Wie West’s 4-Year-Old Child Is Already Following in Her Footsteps

At just 10 years old, Michelle Wie West made history as the youngest player ever to qualify for the USGA Amateur Championship — a prodigy whose swing and fearless play captured the golf world’s imagination. Over the years, she turned that early promise into a celebrated professional career, winning five LPGA Tour titles, including the coveted 2014 U.S. Women’s Open. Yet, injuries and the realities of motherhood eventually brought her competitive journey to a close. Now, a new chapter is unfolding — one where Wie West’s biggest joy comes not from hoisting trophies, but from watching her daughter, Makenna, pick up a club and begin a golf journey of her own.

Back in 2023, at the age of 33, West shared about her decision to retire during an interview with Claire Rogers. West said, “I thought about it for a really long time. I think unfortunately I was kind of forced into the decision somewhat because of my injuries and what’s going around for so long, talking to hand surgeons and what should do if I want to keep playing, and there just wasn’t an answer forward.”

With injuries, struggles, and recent motherhood responsibilities of Makenna Kamalei Yoona West, who was born on June 19, 2020, she made the hard decision. But now that Makenna is growing, she has continued to follow a similar path to that of her mother. Recently, on the Loop Podcast, West shared about her golf journey. When asked about her daughter’s golf swing, she shared how she is developing an interest in the sport.

West said, “I don’t teach her; she works with a pro at our club.” Further, she talked about how she keeps swinging. “We put her on a golf SIM, and they have like those fun games for kids, and we were on a vacation where we had a simulator room here, and she hits so many golf balls. She has two blisters on her hand. She was hitting balls for an hour straight. Yeah, she loves it. We have been taking her to courses a lot more,” West added. In fact, in her recent interview with Golfweek, the golfer shared how her daughters play tennis, basketball, and golf. Even as parents, they want her to pursue sports, as it teaches them a lot.

Further sharing her experience with Makenna, she said, “It is very fun to experience that with her. And she wants to play in golf tournaments, so we will see.” Knowing the impressive skills of her daughter, she stays in touch with professional golfers to discuss them. West, in her interview, shared that she had a chat with David Leadbetter about Makenna’s swing.

This hands-on encouragement is not new for Wie West. She has spoken openly about the importance of shaping her daughter’s childhood with care, even vowing to break the cycle of trauma she experienced growing up.

With the daughter following in similar footsteps of the youngest USGA Amateur Championship player, it would have been an interesting sight if both were active on the course. However, with the struggles with her health, the decision was a tough one for her. In fact, if she had better knowledge earlier, the decision to retire would not have been made so early.

Michelle Wie West shares the fact that could change her retirement decision

Being a mother of two and dealing with injuries, the decision to step away seemed fair, but it could have been different if she had known more about health. The former LPGA professional, when asked about the things that were talked about more among athletes and motherhood, shared an interesting insight. She said, “I wish it was more talked about,” and shared how the body changes during pregnancy.

Further, she added, “I wish I had talked about freezing my eggs earlier. When I was in my 20s, I just wish there were more conversations and education based on what to do, and then make my decisions based on that.” In 2025, professionals are more open in their choices. Even recently, in February, Amanda Balionis, who is a reputed reporter for CBS Sports, shared a similar update on Instagram. She shared about her freezing eggs on Instagram stories and asked the followers if they want to know more about the journey.

Though West said it wasn’t the only fact that led her to the decision. But it was a major one to consider as she further said, “Obviously, my retirement decision didn’t revolve around the fact of having children. But I know that it is a big factor.”

Now that she has stepped away from her professional journey, her journey as a mother is being praised. Even with her daughter, Makenna, stepping into the golf journey, all the attention is back on Michelle Wie West and her daughter’s journey. Can we expect the mother-daughter duo at the PNC Championship in the coming years? What do you think of it? Share with us in the comments below.