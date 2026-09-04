Former PGA Tour Pro Faces Heavy Backlash After Winning Senior U.S. Amateur

Mike Sposa won the 2026 U.S. Senior Amateur—but his reinstatement sparked outrage. The 57-year-old had wrapped up his PGA Tour career in 2007. Now, 19 years later, the American was back on the course to play, and he won. He lifted the Frederick L. Dold Trophy after defeating Todd White 3 and 2 in the final at Baltimore Country Club’s East Course. NUCLR shared the news of his win on X.

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“Mike Sposa has won the U.S. Senior Amateur title, 3 and 2 over Todd White at Baltimore Country Club’s East Course. Sposa is a reinstated amateur who has played in 174 PGA Tour events.”

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In the championship match, Sposa trailed after White’s opening birdie but squared it with a par on the difficult second hole, then won holes 3, 5, 6, and 7 with birdies to surge 4-up through seven, held off White’s wins on 9 and 11, and clinched the title by winning the par-5 14th with a par and closing out two holes later.

“Todd is such a steady player,” Sposa said after the win. “He has a great mental game, and his short game is really second to none, so to come out ahead is — I’m lucky, honestly.”

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Immediately after the 57-year-old got his hands on the trophy, he flew to Lahinch, Ireland, for the 2026 Walker Cup, which will begin on Saturday. Also, with the win, he earned a spot in the 2027 U.S. Senior Open Championship at Oak Tree National in Edmond, Oklahoma. That being said, many criticized his win because he wasn’t an amateur by any means.

Sposa has extensive professional experience, having competed in 174 PGA Tour events. Not to mention, he made a hole-in-one on the famous 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale in 2002, becoming just the 12th golfer to accomplish that at the Phoenix Open. Beyond that, Sposa has a win on the Korn Ferry Tour.

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The U.S. Senior Amateur, of course, is strictly an amateur championship. It is a USGA national title open only to male amateur golfers aged 55 or older. Professionals are not eligible. Sposa could compete only because he had previously applied for and received reinstatement of his amateur status from the USGA after his professional career.

This comes after the USGA denied former PGA Tour player and current CBS golf analyst Colt Knost reinstatement to amateur status, meaning he cannot compete in events such as the U.S. Amateur or U.S. Senior Amateur. Knost, who had a successful amateur career before turning professional, sought to return to amateur golf after stepping away from professional competition.

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However, the USGA rejected his application under its current reinstatement rules. Since then, a USGA spokesperson shared a statement about the subject in a conversation with Golf Digest.

“The USGA is currently reviewing its amateur status reinstatement guidelines and, as part of that process, has temporarily paused the processing of a select number of reinstatement applications. The review is focused on the role and purpose of reinstatement and waiting periods, including how those elements work together and their impact on the amateur game. We believe it is important to take a thoughtful look at the current framework before determining whether any changes are appropriate.”

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After Sposa’s win, fans were quick to express their opinion on the matter.

“This is getting ridiculous 😂,” one user commented. “Next thing you know Tiger Woods is gonna enter the Senior Am, and @ColtKnost will be like ‘well technically he qualifies.’”

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Another commented, “I’m sorry, if you’ve played 174 PGA Tour Events, you belong in the Champions Tour, not an Amateur event.”

Someone else chimed in, “An amateur who has played in 174 PGA Tour events that’s truly amazing! 👏”

“He shouldn’t even [have] been in the tournament after 174 PGA events,” a user posted.

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The next user wasn’t having it either, writing, “F***ing ridiculous pros should never go back.”

With that said, it appears people weren’t happy about Mike Sposa competing in the tournament. And his win has only made things worse.