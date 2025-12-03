Former PGA Tour Pro Joins Jim Nantz at CBS Golf Job After Ian Baker-Finch’s Emotional Exit

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

It was not the “dry run” as Jim Nantz had hoped for. Ian Baker-Finch‘s farewell to the CBS Golf team had everyone wiping away their tears. His voice cracked, and years of memories flooded back. But while Baker-Finch’s exit marks the end of an era, for Colt Knost, it turned out to be a major turning point.

Former PGA Tour pro Knost is all set to replace Ian Baker-Finch in the CBS Super Tower. This will be his media career’s biggest broadcast promotion, placing him alongside notable names like Jim Nantz, as well as Trevor Immelman and Frank Nobilo.

“All I can say is wow!” Knost posted on X.

“This is by far the biggest honor of my golf career! Can’t wait to be up in the Super Tower with Jim, Trevor, and my man Frank! Torrey Pines can’t get here fast enough! Let’s get this party started!”

For Knost, this moment was due.

He joined CBS part-time in 2019 and then fully committed to it two years later. Currently, he is the network’s most distinctive on-course voice. His humor, sharpness (without the harsh edge), and needling players with a wink are loved by many. This is a trait he has developed while running his GOLF’s Subpar podcast. Knost’s elevation was therefore a natural step.

“Colt has become a valued voice on our team, bringing insight, energy, and his engaging personality to every broadcast,” says Harold Bryant, the executive producer of CBS, as reported by Sports Business Journal.

This new broadcast will be available from 2026 at the Farmers Insurance Open. Knost’s role will extend to CBS’s other favorite events, including the early-season West Coast Swing and the FedExCup Playoffs. There, the network holds the back-nine broadcast rights. It will be interesting to see how the podcaster/broadcaster will complement Nantz without fading into his shadow.

The timing of his promotion, though, comes at a very interesting point.

Lately, Colt Knost has found himself in deep muddy waters with his efforts to reinstate his amateur status. This revelation drew sharp criticism from fans and others, who have been wary of “career pros” influencing amateur events, particularly the US Mid-Amateur.

Some doubt that Knost is aiming for a backdoor to Augusta. But in his own words, he wants to captain the US Walker Cup, the dream that prompted him to make this decision. For what it is worth, the now CBS Super Tower host will not be eligible for any such position until 2028. And maybe that’s for the good, as he has 19 years’ worth of memories to compete against.

Ian Baker-Finch’s lasting legacy

Ian Baker-Finch’s final moment at the 3M Open could never capture everything that he has given to CBS. It’s impossible to wrap up almost 2 decades (3 if you consider his entire broadcasting stint) in a few minutes. As his montage faded, the camera focused on a man fighting a losing battle with emotions.

“I’ll miss it…I’ll miss all of you,” he shared.

Ian Baker-Finch’s path to that booth was never a linear one.

For years, he was a prominent golfer, winning his first Major in 1991 at The Open. Unfortunately, that was also his last.

After delivering a confident round of 64 and 66, Baker-Finch went into golf’s most public battles with confidence. Six years later, he had packed his golf clubs and gone home from the same Major tournament he found his name associated with. The 1997 Open saw him shoot a 93, the lowest of the low.

Back in Australia, broadcasting provided him with the much-needed relief. Every weekend, he would be at all of our homes, becoming a part of the family. From his work with ESPN and ABC to his eventual home at CBS, Baker-Finch devoted all his love and energy to every assignment.

“No one loves the game more than Finchy,” Colt Knost would often say.

That love now leaves a void, and in a fitting turn of fate, Knost will be the one to step into it.