Former PGA Tour Pro Takes on Big LIV Golf Role Despite Bitter Feelings Toward the League

It’s not just the golf professionals making a move between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour or the DP World Tour. Pat Perez, who shifted into a new role as a LIV commentator in 2025, left the Saudi-backed league to play on the PGA Tour Champions. Now, ex-DP World Tour pro Nicolas Colsaerts is starting a new role as a LIV Golf commentator for the 2026 season.

“I heard that Nicolas Colsaerts has gone to LIV as the lead commentator. I think Dom Boulet has left and Nico is becoming commentator,” Eddie Pepperell revealed in a Chipping Forecast podcast. “Can I just say, I’ve spoken to Nicolas plenty of times about LIV and he wasn’t it’s biggest fan so that’s a huge turn of events.”

The news was first reported by Sports Business Journal’s Josh Carpenter. Pepperell revealed that Colsaerts is expected to step in as a lead commentator following the departure of Dom Boulet.

Colsaerts officially stepped away from competitive golf last month after more than 500 starts on the DP World Tour. His career included three tour victories and a peak world ranking of No. 32. However, he is best remembered for his starring role in Europe’s famous 2012 Ryder Cup comeback at Medinah. His eight birdies and an eagle to defeat Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker remains one of the event’s most memorable moments.

Broadcasting is not new for the Belgian golfer. Since scaling back his playing, Nicolas Colsaerts has built a strong resume with DP World Tour Productions. He covers the Open Championships, the 2021 Ryder Cup, the DP World Tour Championship, and the Dubai Desert Classic. Josh Carpenter called him “very good” at it.

While the ex-DP World Tour pro is taking a job with LIV Golf, he was previously not fond of the league. He expressed skepticism about LIV Golf’s impact, stating he “doesn’t think LIV Golf is growing the game.”

“I do agree with a lot of stuff that they do. I do agree with 54 holes, I do agree with music, noise and all that kind of stuff, I do agree with that. Shorts? Yeah, maybe, yeah… the shotgun tee. I can’t possibly think that anybody switches on their TV and thinks like, ‘Oh, I’m going to follow the Hy Flyers.’ But I do agree that the game needs some modernisation. I just don’t want it to be vulgar,” Nicolas Colsaerts said.

The 3x DP World Tour winner also criticized LIV golfers. He criticized defectors like Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter for demanding “the same treatment” on the DP World Tour after years of preferential status, saying, “That doesn’t sit well with me.”

Therefore, this move comes as a surprise to Pepperell and many others. But now that he has joined LIV Golf as a broadcaster, he will join Arlo White, David Feherty, Jerry Foltz, and others. After this move, he might not be able to get another opportunity with something he admitted that he lives for.

Nicolas Colsaerts’ reaction to the 2025 Ryder Cup snub

Colsaerts’ name was back in Ryder Cup headlines in September 2025, but for a very different reason. The former vice captain admitted he was “very disappointed” after Luke Donald chose not to retain him for Europe’s leadership group. Speaking about the decision, Colsaerts said the Ryder Cup had been the main driving force in his life for years. He described it as the one competition that consistently gave him purpose and motivation.

The Belgian star’s reaction reflected how deeply tied his identity has been to the event. Known as the “Belgian Bomber,” Colsaerts built his Ryder Cup legacy on passion and energy rather than quiet authority. While Donald earned praise for his calm and structured leadership as captain, Colsaerts took on a very different role in Rome in 2023. He served as the emotional spark, firing up players and fans alike. His famous first-tee rally cry became one of the enduring images of Europe’s win.

Nicolas Colsaerts admitted that it hurt even more because most of the team was the same. Not just the management and leadership crew, but most golfers were also the same who competed in 2023. Donald opted for continuity, retaining four of his previous vice captains. He added Alex Noren as Colsaerts’ replacement.

The 3x DP World Tour winner sets eye for a new commentator role with LIV Golf. This means he might not get another opportunity to lead the Ryder Cup team. While he had no hard feelings about the snub, his comments reflected that the biennial event meant everything to him. And now, he is taking the chance of letting it go for life.