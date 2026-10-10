Former PGA Tour Winner Calls a Penalty on Himself With His Tour Card on the Line

Adam Hadwin has had a long year, and this week was supposed to be the better part. The 38-year-old Canadian, a PGA Tour winner and a Presidents Cup player, is at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship with plenty more than a trophy on his mind. Then came Thursday’s opening round, where one honest decision on the course may end up costing him more than he expected.

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To understand why, you have to know what this event is. It is the 25th and final stop of the Korn Ferry Tour season, held at the Federal Club in Glen Allen, Virginia. Only the top 60 on the points list made it to the KFT Championship, and the top 20 after Sunday will earn PGA Tour cards for 2027.

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Hadwin arrived 54th, and anyone ranking 43rd or lower needs to reach the top 20. His position in this championship comes from a runner-up finish at the Panama Championship in February, his first Korn Ferry Tour start since 2014. So, going in, he had almost no room for error.

This is what makes the second hole of round one so notable. Preferred lies were in effect, which allowed players to lift and move their ball. Hadwin moved his ball one club length, the same allowance that applied at last month’s Biltmore Championship on the PGA Tour. However, on the Korn Ferry Tour, the limit is much shorter, about the length of a scorecard.

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Per Golf Channel, Hadwin only realized the difference when he saw another player take a shorter drop on the following hole. Admitting the flaw himself, he went straight to the rules to report it, and that ruling added a two-stroke penalty to his scorecard, turning his par on the second into a double bogey. He ended the round signing for a 70.

That two-stroke penalty put his chances of earning a PGA Tour card at risk. The reason? Well, Hadwin does not have a PGA Tour card right now. And this week is all about earning one. With his ranking, only a win can get him to the top 20. So a penalty this small can have a big dent in the margin that is already thin.

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The penalty also cost him on Round 2. Hadwin started with five birdies in his last 10 holes, a pace that would have put him in a tie for the lead had the penalty not been on his card. He eventually settled for 67 and sat tied for 24th at five under after 36 holes.

To understand how Hadwin ended up in this position, we’ll have to look at his last season. Hadwin began the FedEx Cup fall 2025 in 136th place, and the Tour had reduced the number of players receiving full exemptions from 125 to 100. Plus he had made just two cuts since July, ending the year without full or conditional status.

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He had also summed up the year behind him bluntly: “an extremely frustrating year overall.”

That being said, his 2026 campaign has been a grind. Golf Digest reports he has made 12 starts this year and sits 184th on the FedEx Cup fall list. But he is not out of options. Everyone in the top 60 on the final points list secures full Korn Ferry Tour status for 2027 and advances directly to the final stage of the PGA Tour Q School, where the top five earn cards.

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For now, round three for the KFT Championship is underway. On his front nine, he carded 37, with bogeys at the first, third, and sixth. He then gained momentum by carding birdies at the eighth, ninth, and an eagle on the par-5 10th. He further added another birdie at the 11th.

How he finishes the day remains to be seen, but a win could change everything. It would lift him to the top 20 and bring a PGA Tour card for 2027 and a winner’s check.