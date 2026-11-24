Scarlett Schremmer was disqualified from her LPGA debut for using an illegal green-reading book. Now, a prominent golf account is asking why her mother, who served as the caddie on the bag, isn’t facing the same scrutiny. The LPGA has not accused Ehrhart of wrongdoing, and the allegations remain unverified.

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The golf account Monday Q Info criticized former LPGA player Patricia Ehrhart on X on Tuesday. Replying to a Golf Digest report about Schremmer’s admission that she lied to officials, the account wrote, “The mother isn’t taking enough of the heat for this story.” It alleged that Ehrhart lied to officials on her daughter’s behalf and allowed her to play Friday’s round despite knowing a rule was broken. It also claimed Ehrhart failed to make her daughter correct a misleading first social media post and has not apologized to the tour, sponsors, or their playing partners.

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Ehrhart has not issued a public statement. Under the Rules of Golf, however, a caddie is responsible for assisting a player with equipment and yardage materials during a round.

How the Violation Unfolded at Pelican Golf Club

Schremmer is a sophomore at the University of Miami. She entered The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican on a sponsor exemption after teammate Kai Trump withdrew following wrist surgery. Trump had no connection to the violation. Schremmer played the first two rounds alongside LPGA professionals Perrine Delacour and Lee Dong-eun.

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According to Golfweek, the LPGA first learned of a possible violation after Schremmer shot 69 on Thursday, Nov. 12. Delacour reportedly noticed an issue with the book and alerted officials, who requested photo evidence. When questioned after the round, Schremmer denied using the book, and officials initially accepted her word. She played Friday and shot 74 to miss the cut.

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On Saturday morning, Delacour commented on a Monday Q Info Instagram post. She asked why the LPGA would “trust the sponsor invite over 2 LPGA players and 2 caddies.” Photos later emerged showing Schremmer using the book on multiple holes. The LPGA subsequently disqualified her.

“Schremmer violated Model Local Rule G-11,” the LPGA stated. Implemented on major pro tours in 2022, the rule restricts players to an approved event yardage book. Tours adopted the restriction to level the playing field, speed up play, and prevent players from gaining an unfair advantage through hyper-detailed slope charts. A first breach carries a two-stroke penalty, and a second results in disqualification. While college golf still permits detailed green-reading books to help developing players learn green reading, the pro restriction has caught veterans before. Michael Brennan was disqualified at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2026, and Alex Cejka was disqualified at the 2022 Regions Tradition.

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Schremmer’s first Instagram statement said only that the book was in her bag. “That’s on me. I should have checked, and it’s a lesson learned,” she wrote. She did not admit to using it. On Nov. 20, six days after the disqualification, she posted again. She admitted she told officials the book was not in use. “I had no idea that I had a yardage book with illegal information,” she wrote, adding that fear and embarrassment led to an “extremely poor decision.” Neither post addressed her mother’s role. Golfweek’s Beth Ann Nichols wrote that Schremmer’s refusal to admit the error caused the situation to escalate.

Patricia Ehrhart’s Career and What Comes Next

Ehrhart, known as Patty, has extensive professional golf experience. According to Golf Digest, she played professionally from 1989 to 2006. She topped the Futures Tour money list in 1996 and earned full LPGA Tour exempt status for the 1997–98 seasons. She regained her amateur status in 2014. In 2022, she was the low amateur at the U.S. Senior Women’s Open.

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Ehrhart has coached Schremmer and caddied for her at major events. She was on the bag at the 2025 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, where Schremmer tied for 25th. Because of her tour background, critics argue she should have known Model Local Rule G-11.

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The disqualification applies only to this tournament and does not bar Schremmer from future LPGA events. However, she will rely on sponsor invitations or qualifying tournaments to return to the tour. Schremmer won twice for Miami this fall and is a member of the USGA’s Elite Amateur Program. She has said she hopes to earn another LPGA opportunity. Ehrhart has not said whether she will address the criticism, and the LPGA has not stated whether it will review how it handled the Thursday report. Both questions remain open.