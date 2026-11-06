Former Teammates Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm Share Polar Opposite Reactions to LIV Golf’s Demise

Jon Rahm was among the first LIV golfers to leave the breakaway league. His Ryder Cup and LIV Golf teammate Tyrrell Hatton soon followed suit. But while they reached the same conclusion about their LIV Golf futures, their reactions to the league’s collapse have highlighted different perspectives on what the breakaway circuit meant to them. While Hatton reportedly expressed sadness over LIV Golf’s demise despite deciding not to return, Rahm made it clear he had little interest in following the proposed direction of its next iteration.

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“I already said I wasn’t continuing with 2.0 but it’s sad. There was a lot of great people that worked on LIV and a lot of people lost their jobs so that’s pretty sad in itself and I had some great memories on LIV,” Tyrrell Hatton said at the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship 2026, according to Today’s Golfer. “I enjoyed being Jon [Rahm]’s teammate for three years and had some fantastic experiences. So at the end of the day I think it is sad but from my side I’ll obviously move on and looking forward to the future now.”

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His decision to leave LIV Golf had become public knowledge in October. On October 23, Hatton confirmed through an Instagram Story that he would not participate in LIV 2.0.

“​Wanted to confirm that I will not be a part of LIV 2.0,” he wrote.

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His announcement came ahead of the October 25 deadline for players to commit to the proposed competition. It also marked the end of his three-season association with the rebel league.

However, leaving did not necessarily mean Hatton wanted to see the league disappear. His reported sadness suggests that he could distinguish between his decision about his playing future and his feelings about the organization coming to an end.

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But the same cannot be said about Jon Rahm, who reacted in the opposite way.

“No reaction really. I kind of had an idea what might happen. My decision was already made to get out of it and go on. I said my bit already on what I thought about LIV 2.0, and there’s not much more I can say,” the Spaniard said. “There’s no feelings of regret. I am not the type of person to regret things. It doesn’t change anything.”

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Rahm also offered a different explanation for his departure when speaking ahead of the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship on November 3.

The Spaniard made it clear that his reservations were primarily about the proposed changes to LIV Golf.

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“As much as I liked the project and the idea on, let’s say, LIV 1.0, I wasn’t thrilled with the changes they were doing to 2.0 and I just wasn’t willing to follow that path,” Rahm explained.

He also described the uncertainty surrounding the proposed structure as a significant concern.

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However, he was complimentary about his time with the league, describing his three seasons there as positive.

“I would say I can only reflect on those three years as a positive. It was a wonderful experience,” he said.

Rahm won the LIV individual season championship in each of the three seasons he competed, from 2024 through 2026. But now that he’s decided to move on, he didn’t even react to LIV Golf’s demise.

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The contrast between Tyrrell Hatton’s and Jon Rahm’s statements is particularly interesting, given that the two were teammates at Legion XIII. While the Spaniard served as captain, Hatton played a prominent role in the team. Both had experienced LIV Golf from the inside, enjoyed considerable success, and helped establish its identity. Yet neither was prepared to commit to the proposed LIV 2.0 model.

Their comments come at a decisive moment for the Saudi-backed league. On November 5, LIV Golf announced that it intended to transition towards an orderly wind-down of operations after its proposed restructuring deal with BC Partners Credit failed to progress. The announcement effectively ended hopes of launching the competition’s planned next phase in 2027.

The agreement with BC Partners depended on securing sufficient player support.

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Besides Rahm and Hatton, several prominent players, including Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Adrian Meronk, and others, decided not to continue. Their departures added to the uncertainty surrounding LIV Golf’s restructuring.

On November 5, LIV Golf announced that it had terminated its restructuring support agreement with BC Partners Credit. The parties could not agree on outstanding transaction terms, so the proposed recapitalization was no longer expected to proceed.

The company subsequently confirmed its intention to transition towards an orderly wind-down of operations.

LIV’s announcement still left room for third-party proposals that could maximize the value of its assets.

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The wind-down process was scheduled to begin on November 9, with a creditors’ committee meeting set for November 20 and another bankruptcy hearing scheduled for November 24. These remain important steps in determining the financial outcome of the proceedings.

The latest contrast between the former teammates was not the first time their approaches to LIV-related issues differed.

Earlier in 2026, the two golfers took different positions over a settlement with the DP World Tour.

In February, eight LIV players, including Hatton, accepted an agreement allowing them to continue competing in LIV events while retaining their DP World Tour membership and Ryder Cup eligibility.

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Rahm initially rejected those conditions.

Speaking on March 3, he criticized the agreement and accused the DP World Tour of unfair treatment.

“They’re extorting players like myself and young players that have nothing to do with the politics of the game,” he said.

Hatton, meanwhile, had accepted the settlement.

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The disagreement did not become a lasting dispute between the two players. Rahm eventually reached an agreement with the DP World Tour in May.

Their earlier differences provide useful context for the latest developments. The pair had already demonstrated that sharing a team did not necessarily mean sharing the same views about professional golf’s changing landscape.

Jon Rahm’s and Tyrrell Hatton’s Legion XIII partnership had its competitive highlights

Despite their differing views on the future of LIV Golf, Rahm and Hatton developed a successful partnership at Legion XIII.

Their relationship also highlighted an interesting feature of LIV’s format: teammates could compete together in the team standings while remaining individual rivals on the course.

One of the clearest examples came at LIV Golf Andalucía on June 7, 2026.

Playing at Real Club Valderrama in Spain, Hatton secured a two-shot victory over Jon Rahm to claim his second individual LIV Golf title.

Hatton finished at 11-under par after producing a one-under 70 in the final round. Rahm carded a five-under 67 to finish second at nine-under.

Hatton also helped Legion XIII win the team competition. This gave the team another successful result.

The victory was particularly meaningful for Hatton, who had gone approximately 24 months without an individual LIV title. Rahm, despite finishing runner-up, was among the players who pushed him throughout the final round.

The result demonstrated the competitive quality of their partnership. They could represent the same team while challenging each other for individual honors.

That dual identity also helps explain why Rahm’s concerns about LIV 2.0 moving away from team golf were significant. He saw team competition as one of the defining features of LIV Golf’s original concept.

LIV Golf’s impending wind-down marks the end of a competition that significantly changed professional golf after its launch in 2022. Its arrival attracted major champions, created new team-based opportunities, and triggered years of disputes with established tours.

For Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm, the league’s end marks a major transition after three seasons under its banner.