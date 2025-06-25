Former Tiger Woods Rival Accepts Sad Reality After Seeing Scottie Scheffler & More at U.S. Open

Sometimes a simple visit can change everything. Ernie Els decided to make the trip to Oakmont Country Club last weekend to witness the 125th U.S. Open, returning to the place where he claimed his breakthrough major championship 31 years ago. The South African legend’s pilgrimage back to that legendary Pennsylvania venue clearly stirred up some deep emotions and memories. Additionally, what he experienced there prompted some remarkably honest thoughts that he shared during his pre-tournament press conference at the U.S. Senior Open.

Speaking at The Broadmoor ahead of this week’s championship, Els reflected on what he witnessed at Oakmont. “I went to Oakmont on Sunday last week, and I was very fortunate and very happy that I wasn’t playing there because I don’t think I could handle that anymore,” he admitted. The 55-year-old’s words carried the weight of someone who understands exactly what Oakmont demands from competitors. Furthermore, his candid confession reveals how even golf’s greatest champions must eventually face the reality of aging.

Els described how the U.S. Senior Open offers a more manageable challenge compared to regular U.S. Opens. “Playing so many regular U.S. Opens, playing a U.S. Senior Open is a little bit more tame, if I can say that. We can breathe a little bit,” he explained. Furthermore, he emphasized that while the senior championship remains difficult, players can “move the ball around a little bit out of the fairways” and the course setup isn’t “as demandingly long.”

The 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont proved Els’ point about the course’s brutality. J.J. Spaun won at just 1-under par, making him the only player to finish under par for the week. Additionally, the championship featured extreme conditions with 5-inch rough, lightning-fast greens, and a weather delay that tested every competitor’s resolve. These demanding conditions reinforced why Els felt relieved not to be competing there.

Nevertheless, Els maintains his love for USGA championships despite playing in 27 U.S. Opens throughout his illustrious career. “I love playing USGA events. I’ve loved it my whole career,” he said. His respect for these tournaments stems from knowing that “everything gets tested” during major championships. However, he now recognizes his limitations when facing golf’s ultimate examinations. This kind of unflinching honesty has always defined Els throughout his career.

Ernie Els’ honest assessment echoes Tiger Woods rivalry era

Els’ honest self-assessment mirrors the candid approach he’s always taken when discussing his legendary rivalry with Tiger Woods. During their prime years, Els frequently found himself as the bridesmaid to Tiger’s dominance. Their head-to-head battles defined an era, yet Els never hesitated to acknowledge his rival’s superiority.

Previously, Els admitted that Woods “definitely dominated” their generation and “beat me a lot more often than I wanted.” Statistics support this assessment, as the two legends faced each other 213 times throughout their careers. Consequently, Woods claimed victory 52 times during those shared tournaments while Els managed just 10 wins. Despite this lopsided record, Els always showed respect for Tiger’s extraordinary talent.

The rivalry reached its peak during the famous 2000 Mercedes Championship playoff at Kapalua. There, Woods delivered a crushing 40-foot birdie bomb to defeat Els in sudden death. This moment epitomized their competitive relationship throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Els currently enjoys success on the Champions Tour, having won this year’s season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship in Hawaii. He sits third in the Charles Schwab Cup standings with seven top-10 finishes from his starts. Meanwhile, Miguel Angel Jiménez dominates the senior circuit with four victories, prompting Els to acknowledge that he’s “obviously not doing enough” compared to the Spaniard’s remarkable season.

As Els prepares for the U.S. Senior Open at The Broadmoor, his honest reflection about Oakmont demonstrates the wisdom that comes with experience. Sometimes, truly accepting limitations requires more courage than conquering championships. His journey from major champion to respected senior competitor continues, even if certain venues now belong to his past rather than his future.