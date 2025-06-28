Former Tiger Woods Rival Was Told to ‘Piss Off’ by Major Winning Caddie

Having been a caddie for more than nine years, Jeff Brighton does have a few amazing stories to tell. Brighton, who was by Maja Stark’s side as she claimed the coveted U.S. Women’s Open trophy, has caddied for the likes of Caroline Hedwall, Christina Kim, Jin Young Ko, and Bronte Lawa during his career. But one of his most memorable moments would have been with Scottish golfing legend and Tiger Woods‘s former rival, Colin Montgomerie.

In fact, Montgomerie is the reason why Brighton is so invested in golf. When he was 12 years old, Brighton had bunked school to catch Montgomerie in person near his home.“I loved watching Monty play, he was always my favourite. He was doing a book signing at the local Ottakar’s bookshop after releasing his autobiography and my mum wrote me a sick note so I could miss school to attend.” Brighton stated.

And then, he had the chance to work with his hero. Speaking on the Quiet Please! podcast with Mel and Kirta, Jeff Brighton recalled the funny incident that led to him caddying for Colin Montgomerie, a player whom he had adored while growing up. “When I did get the opportunity to work with Colin, he texted and said ‘Can we have a conversation?'” Brighton stated.

Both Brighton and Montgomerie hail from Scotland, so the inherent connection was there. However, that was not the case initially. The caddie, unfortunately, thought that he was being run around in his circles by one of his mates, Olly Brett, who is another caddie on the LPGA Tour. Brighton was determined not to fall for a prank from Brett and duly replied in typical Scottish fashion. “And I think I text back, ‘Piss off Ollie i’m not falling for this again.‘ ” Brighton recalled his mindset then.

However, Montgomerie felt Brighton was who he needed by his bag and refused to give up on the account of a text from the caddie. He called up Brighton, and that was when the latter realised that it was not a prank. “I thought it was the boys winding me up, I deleted the the text and then it was calling on the phone and I nearly dropped it. I was like, ‘Oh god it’s Colin.'” Brighton explained

Things seemed to have worked well for the duo in the end, as the two spent more than 3 years on the course together on the PGA Tour Champions. Brighton was with Montgomerie when the latter stoked an unwanted fire inside Tiger Woods, regarding the latter’s playing career and it’s supposed descent into the latter stages.

The Tiger Woods- Colin Montgomerie rivalry

“I hope people remember Tiger as Tiger was, the passion and the charismatic aura around him. There is none of that now. At Pinehurst [for the U.S. Open], he did not seem to enjoy a single shot and you think, ‘What the hell is he doing?’ He’s coming to Troon, and he won’t enjoy it there either.” Montgomerie had stated last year. He had been poking the bear for a long time back then as well.

Woods had commented the month before the 2024 Open Championship that his competitive days may be numbered. Montgomerie did not let that slide either. “Aren’t we there? I’d have thought we were past there. There is a time for all sportsmen to say goodbye, but it’s very difficult to tell Tiger it’s time to go. Obviously, he still feels he can win. We are more realistic.”

However, Woods was never one to back down. In response to Montgomerie’s comments about him being at the Troon, Woods went a more direct route. “Well, as a past champion, I’m exempt. Colin’s not. He’s not a past champion, so he’s not exempt. So he doesn’t get the opportunity to make that decision. I do.When I get to his age, I get to still make that decision, where he doesn’t.” Spicy words from Tiger Woods, throwing shade at Montgomerie’s lack of a major title. It doesn’t get more direct than that.

