Former World No. 1 Golfer Makes History in Japan, Becomes First JLPGA Player To Complete Career Grand Slam

Future Golf Hall of Famer Jiyai Shin may be ranked No. 60 in the Rolex Rankings today. But there was a time when the South Korean sat atop the women’s world rankings. And with her latest achievement, Shin proved those credentials. The 38-year-old made history at the Japan Women’s Open, becoming the first JLPGA star to complete a career Grand Slam.

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“Career grand slam alert,” Golfweek’s Beth Ann Nichols reported on X. “Former No. 1 Jiyai Shin made history in Japan over the weekend when she became the first player in JLPGA history to win all four of the tour’s majors.”

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As for her performance in the event, Shin closed with a strong 4-under 66 to finish at 11-under 269 (68-68-67-66), forcing a playoff with Japan’s Shiho Kuwaki after starting the final round two shots behind. Both players parred the first two extra holes on the 18th before Shin birdied the third to claim victory and the ¥30 million winner’s prize.

The win marked her 30th JLPGA title in 336 starts, earning her a lifetime exemption. This makes her only the seventh player in tour history and the second foreign player to do so. What made it even more special is the fact that it was her first victory in 17 long months since the 2025 World Ladies Championship Salonpas Cup.

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Naturally, Shin was overcome with emotion after her victory. She dropped her putter and leaned back toward the sky, covering her face with both palms as the magnitude and relief of the moment washed over her. Later, she took to Instagram to share a message with her fans. “Sorry to have kept you waiting,” she wrote while sharing an image of that moment. “I finally did it. Thank you.”

Yet, her massive achievement shouldn’t really come as a surprise to those who have followed her for years.

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Jiyai Shin’s path to a career Grand Slam

A Korean native, Shin began her career in the KLPGA in 2005. She quickly started making a name for herself, as the former World No. 1 won 21 events on the tour. In 2008, Shin collected her first major win, the Women’s British Open, earning her LPGA status. In no time, the Korean golfer had collected 11 wins on the American tour.

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And that included a second title at the Open Championship, which helped her rise to World No. 1 status. But after that, she moved to Japan, which was closer to home, and started competing in the JLPGA Tour. And thus began her Grand Slam journey on the tour, collecting her first major on the tour in 2015. Impressively, she now has six major wins on the tour.

Clearly, Jiyai Shin was destined to become the first woman to complete a career Grand Slam on the JLPGA Tour. But with no indication that she plans to retire anytime soon, her remarkable story is far from over.