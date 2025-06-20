brand-logo
Former World No. 1 Mysteriously Exits $12M Event After Hitting Disappointing Double Bogey

BySudha Kumari

Jun 20, 2025 | 3:07 PM EDT

The ongoing 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is facing problems that no tournament would like to go through. As per the weather updates, temperatures have reached Fahrenheit of the low 90s, with a feels-like temp of 99 degrees and wind gusts of up to 48 kilometers per hour. Why are we talking about the weather all of a sudden? Well, the former No. 1, Jin Young Ko, walked out of the Texas course after citing sudden “illness.” Soon after, the LPGA officially announced her withdrawal from the event. While her sudden departure is concerning, Ko’s scores prior to that were equally troubling.

The troubles for Jin Young Ko began in the opening round of the $12M worth 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship itself. Ko shot a 74 in the opening round and was seen on the broadcast leaving the golf course after making a double bogey on the 12th hole. She finished her last four holes at six over, bringing her total to 10 over for the championship.

Did the Texas heat get the best of Jin Young Ko, or was it just an off day?

This is a developing story…

Did the Texas heat get the best of Jin Young Ko, or was it just an off day?

