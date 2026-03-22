Fortinet Founders Cup 2026: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

It’s been 15 years since the first birdie was made at the Founders Cup. A tournament established to honour the 13 women who built the LPGA Tour from the ground up in 1950. Now in its 15th edition at Sharon Heights Golf and Country Club in Menlo Park, California, running March 19–22, 2026, with a $3,000,000 purse, the Fortinet Founders Cup is bigger than ever.

With the Chevron Championship just weeks away, the Fortinet Founders Cup is the last major tune-up. And with $3M on the line, every shot at Sharon Heights this week carries real weight.

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Winner’s payout & full prize money breakdown of the Fortinet Founders Cup 2026

The 2026 Fortinet Founders Cup carries a total purse of $3,000,000, with the winner collecting $450,000 representing the standard 15% LPGA payout structure. All players finishing inside the top 70 and ties who make the cut will receive prize money. Here is the complete distribution:

WIN $450,000 2 $279,144 3 $202,499 4 $156,649 5 $126,085 6 $103,160 7 $86,349 8 $75,652 9 $68,010 10 $61,896 11 $57,310 12 $53,489 13 $50,127 14 $47,071 15 $44,320 16 $41,875 17 $39,736 18 $37,902 19 $36,374 20 $35,150 21 $33,929 22 $32,705 23 $31,484 24 $30,260 25 $29,191 26 $28,122 27 $27,050 28 $25,981 29 $24,911 30 $23,994 31 $23,077 32 $22,160 33 $21,243 34 $20,325 35 $19,563 36 $18,798 37 $18,035 38 $17,270 39 $16,504 40 $15,894 41 $15,283 42 $14,673 43 $14,059 44 $13,449 45 $12,990 46 $12,532 47 $12,073 48 $11,614 49 $11,156 50 $10,697 51 $10,393 52 $10,087 53 $9,780 54 $9,476 55 $9,169 56 $8,863 57 $8,559 58 $8,252 59 $7,948 60 $7,642 61 $7,490 62 $7,335 63 $7,183 64 $7,031 65 $6,876 66 $6,724 67 $6,573 68 $6,418 69 $6,266 70 $6,114

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Beyond the payout, the champion will also earn 500 Race to the CME Globe points, feeding directly into qualification for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. In that event the top 60 players compete for a $4,000,000 first prize. On top of that, the winner receives Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings points, calculated on event strength and finishing position, along with a two-year LPGA Tour exemption combining ranking momentum with guaranteed playing status.

The Leaderboard after Round 3

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The 2026 field is one of the best early-season lineups, with 20 of the top 25 players in the world, including Jeeno Thitikul and Nelly Korda, who have both already won this season.

Defending champion Yealimi Noh and 2024 winner Rose Zhang add even more depth. A mix of 25 rookies, qualifiers, and sponsor exemptions makes sure that the leaderboard is constantly changing.

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Hyo Joo Kim is in the lead at −11, pulling away from the rest of the field with steady, error-free golf. At −7, Gaby Lopez is in second place. A large group at −6, which includes Aditi Ashok, Jeeno Thitikul, Nelly Korda, and others, keeps the leaderboard close going into the weekend.

The depth is what stands out; there’s no clear winner, just layers of contenders who are close enough to win. There are well-known names like Korda and Thitikul, but there are also steady players who are starting to play well. The field feels wide open, with only five shots between first and tenth place. A hot stretch could entirely change the leaderboard. Only Sunday will decide which golfer will take that hefty amount home.