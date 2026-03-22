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Fortinet Founders Cup 2026: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

Vishnupriya Agrawal

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Mar 22, 2026 | 7:30 AM EDT

HomeGolf

Fortinet Founders Cup 2026: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

Vishnupriya Agrawal

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Link Copied!

Mar 22, 2026 | 7:30 AM EDT

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It’s been 15 years since the first birdie was made at the Founders Cup. A tournament established to honour the 13 women who built the LPGA Tour from the ground up in 1950. Now in its 15th edition at Sharon Heights Golf and Country Club in Menlo Park, California, running March 19–22, 2026, with a $3,000,000 purse, the Fortinet Founders Cup is bigger than ever.

Terrell Owens holding Dude Wipes XL

With the Chevron Championship just weeks away, the Fortinet Founders Cup is the last major tune-up. And with $3M on the line, every shot at Sharon Heights this week carries real weight.

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Winner’s payout & full prize money breakdown of the Fortinet Founders Cup 2026

The 2026 Fortinet Founders Cup carries a total purse of $3,000,000, with the winner collecting $450,000 representing the standard 15% LPGA payout structure. All players finishing inside the top 70 and ties who make the cut will receive prize money. Here is the complete distribution:

WIN$450,000
2$279,144
3$202,499
4$156,649
5$126,085
6$103,160
7$86,349
8$75,652
9$68,010
10$61,896
11$57,310
12$53,489
13$50,127
14$47,071
15$44,320
16$41,875
17$39,736
18$37,902
19$36,374
20$35,150
21$33,929
22$32,705
23$31,484
24$30,260
25$29,191
26$28,122
27$27,050
28$25,981
29$24,911
30$23,994
31$23,077
32$22,160
33$21,243
34$20,325
35$19,563
36$18,798
37$18,035
38$17,270
39$16,504
40$15,894
41$15,283
42$14,673
43$14,059
44$13,449
45$12,990
46$12,532
47$12,073
48$11,614
49$11,156
50$10,697
51$10,393
52$10,087
53$9,780
54$9,476
55$9,169
56$8,863
57$8,559
58$8,252
59$7,948
60$7,642
61$7,490
62$7,335
63$7,183
64$7,031
65$6,876
66$6,724
67$6,573
68$6,418
69$6,266
70$6,114

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Beyond the payout, the champion will also earn 500 Race to the CME Globe points, feeding directly into qualification for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. In that event the top 60 players compete for a $4,000,000 first prize. On top of that, the winner receives Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings points, calculated on event strength and finishing position, along with a two-year LPGA Tour exemption combining ranking momentum with guaranteed playing status.

The Leaderboard after Round 3

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The 2026 field is one of the best early-season lineups, with 20 of the top 25 players in the world, including Jeeno Thitikul and Nelly Korda, who have both already won this season.

Defending champion Yealimi Noh and 2024 winner Rose Zhang add even more depth. A mix of 25 rookies, qualifiers, and sponsor exemptions makes sure that the leaderboard is constantly changing.

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Hyo Joo Kim is in the lead at −11, pulling away from the rest of the field with steady, error-free golf. At −7, Gaby Lopez is in second place. A large group at −6, which includes Aditi Ashok, Jeeno Thitikul, Nelly Korda, and others, keeps the leaderboard close going into the weekend.

The depth is what stands out; there’s no clear winner, just layers of contenders who are close enough to win. There are well-known names like Korda and Thitikul, but there are also steady players who are starting to play well. The field feels wide open, with only five shots between first and tenth place. A hot stretch could entirely change the leaderboard. Only Sunday will decide which golfer will take that hefty amount home.

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Vishnupriya Agrawal

1,197 Articles

Vishnupriya Agrawal is a beat reporter at EssentiallySports on the Golf Desk, specializing in breaking news around tour developments, player movement, ranking shifts, and evolving competitive narratives across the PGA and LPGA circuits. She excels at analyzing the ripple effects of major moments, such as headline-grabbing wins or schedule changes, highlighting their impact on player momentum, course strategy, and long-term career trajectories. With a foundation in research-driven writing and a passion for storytelling, Vishnupriya has built a track record of delivering timely and insightful golf coverage. She has also contributed as a freelance sports writer, creating audience-focused content that connects fans to the finer details of the game. Her sharp research abilities and disciplined publishing workflow enable her to craft stories that go beyond the leaderboard, bringing context and clarity to the fast-moving world of professional golf.

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Shreya Singh

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